Connect with us

BN TV News

Stop the Abuse & Stop the Hate! Report Any Form of Gender-Based Violence Now

BN TV Music

Let Kaline brighten your day with her cover of Asake's "Peace Be Unto You"

BN TV Relationships

Nikki Laoye & Soul Snatcha talk Deal Breakers in new episode of the "Meet The Snatchas Podcast"

BN TV Music

Watch Progress’ Beautiful Performance "Lift Me Up" on Glitch Africa

BN TV Music

New Video: Iyanya feat. Davido & Kizz Daniel - Like

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 - Continuous Assessment - of Papa Benji Season 3 on BN TV

BN TV

Zicsaloma, Igbo Wolf & Pengman discuss Cancel Culture in the debut episode of “The Hustle”

BN TV

This Grilled Tilapia & Chips Recipe by Diary of a Kitchen Lover is Perfect for Sunday Dinner

BN TV

Watch Layi Wasabi & Jay On-Air in this Hilarious Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Airs Her Opinion on Private & Public Relationships in new episode of “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Stop the Abuse & Stop the Hate! Report Any Form of Gender-Based Violence Now

Published

1 hour ago

 on

“Nearly three to ten Nigerian women have experienced gender-based violence at some point in their lives,” Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS 2013) says.

This could have come in form of physical violence, rape, psychological aggression and even death. Though GBV is a serious violation of human rights and a life-threatening health and protection issue, it is highly underreported.

Whatever form it can be, you or anyone you know can get the necessary support if you’re going through this. Speak up. Stop the abuse. Stop the hate.

If you or anyone you know is being abused, please don’t suffer in silence. The number is 6222 and it’s free for Airtel, 9Mobile, and MTN users in Nigeria.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation

Awom Kenneth: Here’s Why Your Best Bet into Tech is Talent Sourcing

Jean Clare Oge: Mental Health and Mindfulness for Persons with Disabilities

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Wole Soyinka – 88 Years A Literary Giant

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable
css.php