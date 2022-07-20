Steve & Majorie Harvey May Be The Most Stylish Couple On The Internet

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Steve and Majorie Harvey are couple goals for more than one reason. They not only inspire people with their love for one other, but they also inspire us with their fashion sense and coordinated outfits.

The couple sure knows how to make a stylish entrance.

Both of them are able to show off their uniqueness while complementing one other’s style since they wear the same colour most of the time. We’ve put together a list of the best looks they’ve worn together recently.

Check it out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

