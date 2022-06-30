Connect with us

Relationships Scoop

Lori Harvey says her Parents are couple goals: "This is what I want one day"

News Relationships

"I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated" - JJC Skillz 💔

Music Relationships

Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are celebrating 24 years of Marriage & 34 years of Friendship Today!

BN TV Relationships

Toyosi Etim-Effiong highlights the effects of social media on marriages on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" podcast

Features Relationships

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

BN TV Relationships

Toni Tones talks heartbreak as she reads anonymous love letters with DLTA Studios

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Okey Jude & Uche Okoabah Join Stan and Blessing Nze on "Other Corner with The Nzes"

Features Relationships

We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are...

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

Nigerians on Twitter Were Asked to Share Beautiful Stories About their Fathers and the Responses Will Leave you Teary-Eyed

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

Aluka Igbokwe: For My Father, Whom I Love

Relationships

Lori Harvey says her Parents are couple goals: “This is what I want one day”

Published

54 mins ago

 on

Earlier this month, the news about Lori Harvey and Micheal B. Jordan‘s split rocked the internet. It had come as a shock to some as they believed the relationship had the potential to become something more. The two reportedly dated for less than two years and were said to have been completely heartbroken after the split.

Speaking in an interview with Us magazine, the model revealed how her parent’s bond has inspired her dating approach. “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” she said.

The model opened up about her search for love and joked about needing her parents to write her a playbook manual to aid her search for ‘the one.’

Lori also described her parent’s love as the best and how they have maintained the friendship they had. “They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them,” she said.

“Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship. Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

Since their breakup, Lori has been attending events whilst also running her recently launched skincare line, SKN by LH. While many are focused on her breakup, Lori’s attention is on the future as she told E! News, “I’m in a really, really good space,” she said. “Like, really happy, I’m excited for the summer.”

Photo Credit: instagram.com/@loriharvey

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Is Conflict the Main Entertainment in Reality TV Shows?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?
css.php