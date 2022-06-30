Connect with us

News

“I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated” – JJC Skillz 💔

Published

3 hours ago

 on

JJC Skillz on Thursday took to Instagram to announce that he and Funke Akindele Bello have separated.

He added that the last two years have been “extremely difficult” for them, saying he moved out of their home three months ago “at Funke’s insistence.”

The estranged couple have 2 kids (twins), born in 2018, together.

Sharing an all-black photo, JJC Skillz wrote that they still have unaddressed issues “such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled,” adding that he believes they’ll be resolved “one way or the other.”

See the full statement below:

Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other

Mr Abdul Bello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr Bello (@jjcskillz)

