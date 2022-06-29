Connect with us

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 Years in Jail for Racketeering & Sex Trafficking

Events News

Kaffy, Rodney "The Wisdom Man", Sola Obagbemi attend OloriSuperGal's New Media Conference School Debate in Lagos

Inspired News

Zvenyika Arifonso is the former Pro Boxer Inspiring a New Generation of Champions in Zimbabwe

News

Nearly 800 Years Later, the Fires of the Benin Bronze Casters Still Blaze

News

President Buhari swears-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Ag. CJN following Justice Tanko Muhammad’s Resignation

News

Continuous Voters Registration will be Extended - INEC

Career Inspired News

#NBADraft 2022: Nigeria's Ochai Agbaji & Mark Oluwafemi Williams Selected in 1st Round

Movies & TV News

Chioma Ude's LaVida Studios Inks $50m Investment Deal with The Story Lab U.S

News

What We Know About the Arrest of Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu & Wife Beatrice Nwanneka in the UK

News

2023: Atiku picks Governor Okowa of Delta State as Running Mate

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 Years in Jail for Racketeering & Sex Trafficking

Published

1 hour ago

 on

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 26: R&B singer R. Kelly (C) arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building for a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing several counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A US District court in Brooklyn has sentenced singer R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for using his status as a celebrity to run a scheme to sexually abuse women and children, BBC is reporting, adding that his lawyers have said he’ll appeal the decision.

Judge Ann Donnelly said the singer forced his victims to do unspeakable things, making them contract varying diseases.

“You taught them that love is enslavement and violence,” the Judge said.

A jury in New York, had in September, convicted R.Kelly of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

During trial, jurors were told that the singer, with the assistance of managers, security guards, and other members of his entourage, trafficked women between different US states.

R. Kelly, who has been in custody since 2019 after he was indicted by federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago, is set to stand trial again in Chicago this August, on child sex images and obstruction charges, as well as in courts in Illinois and Minnesota, on sex abuse charges.

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Is Conflict the Main Entertainment in Reality TV Shows?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?
css.php