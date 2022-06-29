R. Kelly sentenced to 30 Years in Jail for Racketeering & Sex Trafficking

A US District court in Brooklyn has sentenced singer R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for using his status as a celebrity to run a scheme to sexually abuse women and children, BBC is reporting, adding that his lawyers have said he’ll appeal the decision.

Judge Ann Donnelly said the singer forced his victims to do unspeakable things, making them contract varying diseases.

“You taught them that love is enslavement and violence,” the Judge said.

A jury in New York, had in September, convicted R.Kelly of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.