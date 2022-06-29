Connect with us

Kaffy, Rodney "The Wisdom Man", Sola Obagbemi attend OloriSuperGal's New Media Conference School Debate in Lagos

Kaffy, Rodney "The Wisdom Man", Sola Obagbemi attend OloriSuperGal's New Media Conference School Debate in Lagos

Media entrepreneur and author Tosin Ajibade-Oladeinde, founder of OloriSuperGal successfully hosted this year’s New Media Conference with award-winning dancer & choreographer Kaffy Shafau, content creator Rodney “The Wisdom Man” Umeh, and Meta’s Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa Sola Obagbemi, at Chalcedony School, Abijo G.R.A, Ibeju-Lekki on Friday, June 24, 2022. This year’s event was themed “Does Social media enrich education or take away education?”

With the spread of fabricated news and adult content, cyber bullying, the use of social media has been effective and destructive. Lately, it has been more of a toxic space than a helpful one and everyday someone somewhere falls prey to the dangers of the media.

Participating in the debate, students between year nine and eleven argued on the significance of social media and how the excess use of it can be controlled. Whilst emphasizing on the importance of the media, they also pointed out issues like cyber bullying, fake news dissemination, plagiarism, adult content among others.

Known for her activism on good use of the media, Kaffy admonished the students, counseling them on how to make good use of the social media platforms. “Social media is a tool and you are the driver, adding that the good the bad will always exist but who is behind the keyboard is what matters,” she said.

Also speaking to the students on learning to use social media positively, Sola Obagbemi also advised them to learn to make use of social media in their education, and self improvement.

At the end of the debate, students who came first and second were awarded while other students received a copy of Tosin Ajibade’s book ‘OloriSuperGal from Social Misfit to Social Media Hero’ which she released in 2018 and a copy of ‘Alajota’ by Kaffy.

Speaking with gratitude, Tosin thanked the school, panelists and students for making the event a success whilst also pledging that she would continue to sensitize and educate children about the use of new media.

 

