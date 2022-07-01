BN TV
You Need to Watch Usher’s Soulful Performance on Tiny Desk Concert
RnB icon Usher and his band delivered a soulful performance to wrap up NPR Music‘s Tiny Desk Concerts for its “Black Music Month” campaign.
Dripped in all black, the band performed 6 songs for your maximum entertainment.
Enjoy!
Set List
- “You Make Me Wanna…”
- “Superstar”
- “U Don’t Have to Call”
- “Nice & Slow”
- “Confessions Part II”
- “My Way”
Musicians
- Usher: vocals
- Eric Bellinger: vocals
- Vedo: vocals
- Dmitry Gorodetsky: bass
- Lemar Guillary: trombone
- Brandyn Phillips: trumpet
- Jay Flat: saxophone
- Darek Cobbs: keys
- Erick Walls: guitar
- Ryan Carr: drums