You Need to Watch Usher’s Soulful Performance on Tiny Desk Concert

RnB icon Usher and his band delivered a soulful performance to wrap up NPR Music‘s Tiny Desk Concerts for its “Black Music Month” campaign.

Dripped in all black, the band performed 6 songs for your maximum entertainment.

Enjoy!

Set List

“You Make Me Wanna…”

“Superstar”

“U Don’t Have to Call”

“Nice & Slow”

“Confessions Part II”

“My Way”

Musicians