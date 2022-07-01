You Need to Watch Usher’s Soulful Performance on Tiny Desk Concert

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

RnB icon Usher and his band delivered a soulful performance to wrap up NPR Music‘s Tiny Desk Concerts for its “Black Music Month” campaign.

Dripped in all black, the band performed 6 songs for your maximum entertainment.

Enjoy!

Set List

  • “You Make Me Wanna…”
  • “Superstar”
  • “U Don’t Have to Call”
  • “Nice & Slow”
  • “Confessions Part II”
  • “My Way”

Musicians

  • Usher: vocals
  • Eric Bellinger: vocals
  • Vedo: vocals
  • Dmitry Gorodetsky: bass
  • Lemar Guillary: trombone
  • Brandyn Phillips: trumpet
  • Jay Flat: saxophone
  • Darek Cobbs: keys
  • Erick Walls: guitar
  • Ryan Carr: drums
