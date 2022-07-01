Tems wins “International Award” at the o2 Silver Clef Awards by Nordoff Robbins

Connect with us

Published

3 seconds ago

 on


Off the heels of her double BET Awards win, Nigerian music star Tems has received yet another honour, the International Award at the 2022 o2 Silver Clef Awards by the Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy non-profit.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards is Nordoff Robbins’ annual fundraising event to support the its music therapy work. Its aim is to “celebrate and honour some of the greatest names in music; all whilst raising funds for our vital work in music therapy; supporting and connecting with people living with life-limiting illness, disability and isolation,” according to the organisation.

Here are the 2022 winners:

Congratulations, Tems!

