Tems wins “International Award” at the o2 Silver Clef Awards by Nordoff Robbins



Off the heels of her double BET Awards win, Nigerian music star Tems has received yet another honour, the International Award at the 2022 o2 Silver Clef Awards by the Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy non-profit.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards is Nordoff Robbins’ annual fundraising event to support the its music therapy work. Its aim is to “celebrate and honour some of the greatest names in music; all whilst raising funds for our vital work in music therapy; supporting and connecting with people living with life-limiting illness, disability and isolation,” according to the organisation.

Here are the 2022 winners:

🎉 We’re thrilled to reveal the winners of the @o2 Silver Clef Awards! #O2SilverClefs have raised over £11 million for us, helping us continue to reach people through the power of music 🎵 We can’t wait to celebrate at the awards ceremony on 1 July!https://t.co/5XPpmMxNUU pic.twitter.com/Vn9MqJERvW — Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy (@nordoffrobbins) May 27, 2022

Congratulations, Tems!