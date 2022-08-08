Chef Fregz’s Chicken Noodle Stir-Fry Recipe is a Must-Try!

Mainstream Nigerian chef, Chef Fregz just released another mouth-watering recipe as usual and we can not wait to share it with you. The culinary content creator released a visually-satisfying chicken noodle stir-fry that will be perfect for dinner this weekend for you and your loved ones.

Concerning the recipe on his channel,

This recipe is dear to my heart because I live for everything Asian – particularly Thai, Cantonese, Indonesian and Japanese for the perfect ramen! Noodles in any form is always a winner for me! I have used the locally produced Aldentee Noodles created by Aldentee Africa – Chef Renne and Chef Seun Kowosi.

Watch the vlog below: