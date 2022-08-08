Connect with us

BN TV Living

Chef Fregz’s Chicken Noodle Stir-Fry Recipe is a Must-Try!

BN TV Relationships Weddings

Watch Episode 2 of the "I Do" Series with Nikki Laoye & Soul Snatcha

BN TV Living

Watch Episode 5 of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover" featuring Tomike & Gbemisola

BN TV Music

Watch Young Jonn's Sensational Live Performance of “Normally” & “Dada” on Glitch Sessions

BN TV

Need a Simple & Very Filling Breakfast? This Toast & Whipped Coffee Recipe is Perfect

Beauty BN TV Living

Ezinne Zara Loc’d Her 4a Hair & Here's What It Looks Like

BN TV Music

Life Before #BBNaija: Four Times Hermes Appeared in Music Videos for Top African Artistes

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 12 (Season 3) of "Papa Benji" on BN TV

BN TV

Watch Abbyke & KiKi Get the Weekend Started in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda - New Born Fela

BN TV

Chef Fregz’s Chicken Noodle Stir-Fry Recipe is a Must-Try!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Mainstream Nigerian chef, Chef Fregz just released another mouth-watering recipe as usual and we can not wait to share it with you. The culinary content creator released a visually-satisfying chicken noodle stir-fry that will be perfect for dinner this weekend for you and your loved ones.

Concerning the recipe on his channel,

This recipe is dear to my heart because I live for everything Asian – particularly Thai, Cantonese, Indonesian and Japanese for the perfect ramen! Noodles in any form is always a winner for me! I have used the locally produced Aldentee Noodles created by Aldentee Africa – Chef Renne and Chef Seun Kowosi.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Power of Being Behind The Scenes in the Workplace

Pencilled Jaws & Corseted Waists; How Are We Redefining Beauty Standards?

The Must-See Moments from Lilian & Sandra’s Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

BN Book Review: Straight Talk, No Chaser by Steve Harvey | Review by Kaitlin Gee-Akwada

Juwon Odutayo: Paying Attention to Red Flags in Your Relationship
css.php