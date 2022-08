After joining Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” to make a delightful meal with lamb chops and potatoes in the previous episode, it’s Tomike Adeoye‘s turn to take over the kitchen.

In this hilarious episode of the “Bukie’s Kitchen Takeover“, Tomike worked her magic in the Woodscope Kitchen as she prepared a meal with Eggs, Spaghetti, Crayfish, and carrots.

Watch: