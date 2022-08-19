Life Before #BBNaija: Phyna is the TikTok Creator Guaranteed to Give you a Good Laugh

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on


From the moment Phyna was introduced as a Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, we knew we were in for a ride.

She considers herself jovial, and we couldn’t agree more.

Phyna was already a sensation on TikTok before she entered the BBNaija house, and her official page is full of entertaining videos.

Check out some of the videos guaranteed to give you a good laugh:

@unusual_phyna

I get who dy dy am cheap 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#goviral #fyp #foryou #fypシ #fy #trending #foryoupage #unusual_phyna #comedу

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

why I like my unucompleted building Shea una dy hear 😡😡😡😡😡😡#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #comedy #comedy #mufasatundeednut #instablog #makemefamouse

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

Bitter truth 🥺🥺#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #trending #comedy #unusual_phyna

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

I come in peace 🤗🤗🤗🤗#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #trending #comedy #unusual_phyna

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

How the volume 🤣🤣🤣🎤🎤🎤🤣🤣life nor be anybody mate#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #trending #comedy #unusual_phyna

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

God abeg 😩😩😩😩#fypシ #foryourpage #fy #trending #foryou #unusual_phyna #ebuidiot #viral #tiktoknigeria #goviral

♬ original sound – josh2funny

@unusual_phyna

Na routine make una nor dy carry am too serious abeg😃😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣#fypシ #foryourpage #fy #trending #unusual_phyna #foryou #ebuidiot #viral #tiktoknigeria #goviral

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

Fact🤣🤣#fy #fypシ #trending #ebuidiot #unusual_phyna #foryou #viral #foryourpage #goviral

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

Holy father wetin dy play sapa wan kill me oo #fy #fypシ #trending #ebuidiot #unusual_phyna #foryou #viral #foryourpage

♬ original sound – Phyna

@unusual_phyna

Make una try dy chop 🤣🤣🤣#goviral #fypシ #foryoupage #foryou #viral #unusual_phyna #comedу #trending #trends #fy

♬ original sound – Phyna

