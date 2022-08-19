BN TV
Life Before #BBNaija: Phyna is the TikTok Creator Guaranteed to Give you a Good Laugh
From the moment Phyna was introduced as a Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, we knew we were in for a ride.
She considers herself jovial, and we couldn’t agree more.
Check out some of the videos guaranteed to give you a good laugh:
@unusual_phyna
I get who dy dy am cheap 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#goviral #fyp #foryou #fypシ #fy #trending #foryoupage #unusual_phyna #comedу
@unusual_phyna
why I like my unucompleted building Shea una dy hear 😡😡😡😡😡😡#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #comedy #comedy #mufasatundeednut #instablog #makemefamouse
@unusual_phyna
Bitter truth 🥺🥺#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #trending #comedy #unusual_phyna
@unusual_phyna
I come in peace 🤗🤗🤗🤗#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #trending #comedy #unusual_phyna
@unusual_phyna
How the volume 🤣🤣🤣🎤🎤🎤🤣🤣life nor be anybody mate#fyp #foryou #viral #fypシ゚viral #trending #comedy #unusual_phyna
@unusual_phyna
God abeg 😩😩😩😩#fypシ #foryourpage #fy #trending #foryou #unusual_phyna #ebuidiot #viral #tiktoknigeria #goviral
@unusual_phyna
Na routine make una nor dy carry am too serious abeg😃😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣#fypシ #foryourpage #fy #trending #unusual_phyna #foryou #ebuidiot #viral #tiktoknigeria #goviral
@unusual_phyna
Fact🤣🤣#fy #fypシ #trending #ebuidiot #unusual_phyna #foryou #viral #foryourpage #goviral
@unusual_phyna
Holy father wetin dy play sapa wan kill me oo #fy #fypシ #trending #ebuidiot #unusual_phyna #foryou #viral #foryourpage
@unusual_phyna
Make una try dy chop 🤣🤣🤣#goviral #fypシ #foryoupage #foryou #viral #unusual_phyna #comedу #trending #trends #fy