Connect with us

Living Scoop

Nikki May Shares a Bit About Her 'Nigerianness' & Debut Novel "Wahala" on the "Worth Reading Podcast"

BN TV Living

Check Out Omabelle’s Chic Bedroom Makeover

BN TV Living

This Theodore Frances Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall in Love With Kigali

Beauty BN TV Living

Cheyenne Muvunyi's Guide on Caring for Bleached Natural Hair

BN TV Living

Soliat Bada & Osas Ighodaro show us how to make One Pot Coriander Chicken and Rice

BN TV Living

The Delicious Potato & Chicken Recipe from Zeelicious Guaranteed to Leave You Wanting More!

Inspired Living

Serena Williams announces She's "evolving away from tennis" in Vogue's Latest Issue

BN TV Living

Find Out How Diana Eneje Spends a Typical Evening in Lagos

BN TV Living

Chef Fregz’s Chicken Noodle Stir-Fry Recipe is a Must-Try!

BN TV Living

Watch Episode 5 of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover" featuring Tomike & Gbemisola

Living

Nikki May Shares a Bit About Her ‘Nigerianness’ & Debut Novel “Wahala” on the “Worth Reading Podcast”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s the Wahala episode of the “Worth Reading Podcast.”

Seyi Adebiyi and Tobi Eyinade got Nikki May very comfortable sharing a bit about her “Nigerianness” as they discussed her debut novel, “Wahala.”

Nikki May talked about her childhood, her characters, her writing process, and her excitement about “Wahala” being adapted into a 6-part TV series on the BBC.

This episode is such a fun one, we promise.

Listen below:

Listen to the podcast on other platforms here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Maimuna Maibe: Why You Should Support the Law that Reduces Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Fisayo Soyombo

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage
css.php