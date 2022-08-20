BNxBBNaija7: Deji’s Secret Mission, the Switch & Tail of House Punishment – Highlights of Week 4

After the HoH Challenge ended, the Level 1 housemates gathered in the lounge to advise the new HoH Eloswag about who he should nominate for possible eviction. After a little deliberation, Biggie summoned Eloswag into the Diary Room to give his nominations.

While in the Diary Room, Biggie asked Eloswag about how he felt with regards to his HoH win. He responded that he was happy about winning the HoH title but was saddened by the fact that he had to nominate the Level 2 housemates for possible eviction. Biggie then asked if he would also like to nominate his fellow Level 1 housemate, but he turned down the offer. He then went on to nominate the following Level 2 housemates and gave a reason for each nomination.

Chizzy: Eloswag said he was nominating Chizzy because he took the competition between the levels too personally and was getting angry at his level mates for no reason.

Daniella: Eloswag’s reason for nominating Daniella was that she was probably not happy being in the house without Khalid and was also a strong contender in the Arena Games.

Kess: Eloswag said Kess felt too relaxed, hence the reason why he was nominating him.

Modella: Eloswag told Biggie he was nominating Modella because he wanted to test the strength of her fan base.

Pharmsavi: Eloswag’s reason for putting him up was that he had not been up for possible eviction before.

However, because HoH Eloswag had nominated rider Chizzy and fake housemate Modella, Big Brother kept it going, taking him to the sixth and seventh housemate, respectively. This left Eloswag with no choice but to think on his feet, resulting in Amaka and Groovy facing the dagger.

As for Amaka, Eloswag said he did not have a solid reason for putting her up.

Groovy: Eloswag said he was putting Groovy up for possible eviction because he wanted to know how strong he was.

When it was time to announce the names of the housemates up for possible eviction, They were told to gather in the lounge before Biggie began to call the names of housemates up for possible eviction. At some point, Biggie took a slight pause, which caused Amaka to make the sign of the cross, thinking Biggie was done. Little did she know she would be next on the list. When Biggie was done, the nominated housemates hugged things out and went about their regular activities.

It is important to note that Modella and Chizzy will not be on the chopping block this week because Modella is a fake housemate and Chizzy is a rider who will stay till the last day.

Adekunle and Sheggz have a heated brawl

After trying to sort out their issues following Ebuka’s table-shaking house crossover at this past Sunday’s 5th Live Show, Adekunle and Sheggz butted heads again last night. The fight escalated from a short exchange of words and descended into yelling and a confrontation. Sheggz called Adekunle “stupid” and he went on to say he didn’t think Adekunle was “intellectual”. The word “stupid” triggered Adekunle, and he had an intense outburst. According to him, he “was ready to fight” Sheggz even if it meant getting a strike! As Adekunle inched towards Sheggz, the Level 1 housemates stepped in and were able to separate the two before it got physical. On the surface, the brawl seems trivial. However, we can’t help but wonder if the fight’s leading cause is due to underlying issues. Adekunle had previously revealed that he liked Bella before Sheggz came into the picture. He also called their relationship a “strategy” during a conversation with Giddyfia and Diana. Sheggz, on the other hand, thinks Adekunle is not genuine, talks about him behind his back, and he struggles to see “where his heart is at”. Sheggz and Doyin talked about what happened between him and Adekunle after the dust had settled. Sheggz tells his side of the story. Will Sheggz and Adekunle be able to move past this? Phyna struggles as this week’s Tail of House Big Brother Nigeria Season 7 HoH Games have occurred four times, and the winner has come from Level 1. This season, Biggie also introduced the “Tail of the House,” a title rewarded to the worst-performing housemate. It was previously awarded to Bella, Chichi, and Dotun, and now this week’s title goes to Phyna. As a reward for her performance and to go in line with this week’s Wager Task theme, Afrofuturism, Biggie asked Phyna to speak in alien for the rest of the week. She must create her language and speak this language to the other housemates every time the buzzer comes on this week. To help with the language barriers she may face, Phyna can use hand gestures and go back to speaking English once the buzzer plays for the second time. It seems she is already facing communication issues. When Groovy tried to have an intimate conversation with her about their ship and people’s opinions on their makeout sessions, she struggled to express herself using sign language. Biggie gives Deji a secret mission