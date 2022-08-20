Movies & TV
#BNxBBNaija7: Deji’s Secret Mission, the Switch & Tail of House Punishment – Highlights of Week 4
After the HoH Challenge ended, the Level 1 housemates gathered in the lounge to advise the new HoH Eloswag about who he should nominate for possible eviction. After a little deliberation, Biggie summoned Eloswag into the Diary Room to give his nominations.
While in the Diary Room, Biggie asked Eloswag about how he felt with regards to his HoH win. He responded that he was happy about winning the HoH title but was saddened by the fact that he had to nominate the Level 2 housemates for possible eviction. Biggie then asked if he would also like to nominate his fellow Level 1 housemate, but he turned down the offer. He then went on to nominate the following Level 2 housemates and gave a reason for each nomination.
Chizzy: Eloswag said he was nominating Chizzy because he took the competition between the levels too personally and was getting angry at his level mates for no reason.
Daniella: Eloswag’s reason for nominating Daniella was that she was probably not happy being in the house without Khalid and was also a strong contender in the Arena Games.
Kess: Eloswag said Kess felt too relaxed, hence the reason why he was nominating him.
Modella: Eloswag told Biggie he was nominating Modella because he wanted to test the strength of her fan base.
Pharmsavi: Eloswag’s reason for putting him up was that he had not been up for possible eviction before.
However, because HoH Eloswag had nominated rider Chizzy and fake housemate Modella, Big Brother kept it going, taking him to the sixth and seventh housemate, respectively. This left Eloswag with no choice but to think on his feet, resulting in Amaka and Groovy facing the dagger.
As for Amaka, Eloswag said he did not have a solid reason for putting her up.
Groovy: Eloswag said he was putting Groovy up for possible eviction because he wanted to know how strong he was.
When it was time to announce the names of the housemates up for possible eviction, They were told to gather in the lounge before Biggie began to call the names of housemates up for possible eviction. At some point, Biggie took a slight pause, which caused Amaka to make the sign of the cross, thinking Biggie was done. Little did she know she would be next on the list. When Biggie was done, the nominated housemates hugged things out and went about their regular activities.
It is important to note that Modella and Chizzy will not be on the chopping block this week because Modella is a fake housemate and Chizzy is a rider who will stay till the last day.
Adekunle and Sheggz have a heated brawl
After trying to sort out their issues following Ebuka’s table-shaking house crossover at this past Sunday’s 5th Live Show, Adekunle and Sheggz butted heads again last night. The fight escalated from a short exchange of words and descended into yelling and a confrontation. Sheggz called Adekunle “stupid” and he went on to say he didn’t think Adekunle was “intellectual”.
The word “stupid” triggered Adekunle, and he had an intense outburst. According to him, he “was ready to fight” Sheggz even if it meant getting a strike! As Adekunle inched towards Sheggz, the Level 1 housemates stepped in and were able to separate the two before it got physical.
On the surface, the brawl seems trivial. However, we can’t help but wonder if the fight’s leading cause is due to underlying issues. Adekunle had previously revealed that he liked Bella before Sheggz came into the picture. He also called their relationship a “strategy” during a conversation with Giddyfia and Diana. Sheggz, on the other hand, thinks Adekunle is not genuine, talks about him behind his back, and he struggles to see “where his heart is at”.
Sheggz and Doyin talked about what happened between him and Adekunle after the dust had settled.
Sheggz tells his side of the story.
Will Sheggz and Adekunle be able to move past this?
Phyna struggles as this week’s Tail of House
Big Brother Nigeria Season 7 HoH Games have occurred four times, and the winner has come from Level 1. This season, Biggie also introduced the “Tail of the House,” a title rewarded to the worst-performing housemate. It was previously awarded to Bella, Chichi, and Dotun, and now this week’s title goes to Phyna.
As a reward for her performance and to go in line with this week’s Wager Task theme, Afrofuturism, Biggie asked Phyna to speak in alien for the rest of the week. She must create her language and speak this language to the other housemates every time the buzzer comes on this week. To help with the language barriers she may face, Phyna can use hand gestures and go back to speaking English once the buzzer plays for the second time.
It seems she is already facing communication issues. When Groovy tried to have an intimate conversation with her about their ship and people’s opinions on their makeout sessions, she struggled to express herself using sign language.
Biggie gives Deji a secret mission
Deji joined the Big Brother Naija house unexpectedly, and his presence in the house has been welcomed, mostly by the ladies.
During his diary session today, Biggie gave him a secret mission, just as he did with Modella. Big Brother would like Deji to start frantically complaining about his Level 1 housemates, and the complaints should escalate as the days progress. Not only should he complain about his Level 1 housemates, but he should state that he feels that his happiness will only be possible if he moves to Level 2. On Friday, he should pack his bags and demand to be moved to Level 2. Biggie gave him creative freedom on how to navigate this task, and he said he will start complaining today to make sure he is ready to make his demands on Friday.
Deji also decided that Doyin was the perfect person to help him kickstart his task. While in the bedroom, he complained to Doyin that he wanted to move to the Level 2 house because he had “woman drama” and although Level 1 has been lucky from the start, their luck might become a curse soon.
After speaking to Doyin, he had a conversation with Dotun, where he revealed that he might consider switching houses to avoid overcrowded places, so he won’t have arguments with people in Level 1. His plan to prevent flipping at housemates on his level failed as he couldn’t hold back his thoughts on how messy they are on Level 1 and how much he couldn’t deal with living like this.
Do you think that Deji did a good job in pulling off Biggie’s Secret Task?
A Wager Task with a switch
Deji’s entry into the Level 1 House was initially met with hesitation as most of the housemates were not immediately receptive to him. Dotun was the only one able to break the ice and eventually form a bromance with him. However, in a matter of days, Deji became a hot topic in the house as most Level 1 ladies were crushing on him.
This week’s Wager Task started on a high, with Level 2 taking home the win again. After celebrating Level 2, Biggie then dropped a bomb on the Level Up housemates. Deji was asked to move to the Level 2 house, and while Groovy welcomed Deji to his level, he was assigned to his new house, Level 1.
Level 1’s reaction
Once they left the arena, Chichi coiled up in bed and wept profusely as her lover was leaving her, and Deji’s closest buddy, Dotun, couldn’t hold back the tears either. The entire house was gloomy as Deji’s presence is loved by many.
Level 2’s reaction
Groovy’s lover, Phyna, was highly distraught on hearing the news about the switch. She cried till Biggie called Groovy to the garden. Although Groovy was shocked that he had to move houses, he seemed to take it well and tried to comfort Phyna. All the Level 2 housemates consoled both of them, except Amaka, who seemed pleased with the swap.