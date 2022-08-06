Connect with us

Need a Simple & Very Filling Breakfast? This Toast & Whipped Coffee Recipe is Perfect

Ezinne Zara Loc’d Her 4a Hair & Here's What It Looks Like

Life Before #BBNaija: Four Times Hermes Appeared in Music Videos for Top African Artistes

Watch Episode 12 (Season 3) of "Papa Benji" on BN TV

Watch Abbyke & KiKi Get the Weekend Started in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

New Music + Video: Bella Shmurda - New Born Fela

Adetola, Marvin & Swazzy talk Woke Culture in New Episode of "The Hustle"

“Toke Moments”: Toke Makinwa on the difference between having brain & sense

New Music + Video: Mr Eazi - Personal Baby

It's Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

4 hours ago

Ah, breakfast! The most important meal we skip, especially when we are swamped with daily activities at work and other personal errands. Culinary expert Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover is back again with another scrumptious recipe that will save you prep time and looks promisingly appeasing for your next breakfast meal.

Ingredients
* 3 eggs
* Sliced bread
* cheese slices
* Butter
* 1tbsp onion powder
* 1tbsp garlic powder
* 1tbsp chicken seasoning
* 1tbsp cayenne pepper

*Dalgona Coffee*
* 2tbsp coffee
* 2tbsp sugar
* 2tbsp hot water
* 150g evaporated milk

Watch the vlog below:

