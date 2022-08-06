Need a Simple & Very Filling Breakfast? This Toast & Whipped Coffee Recipe is Perfect

Ah, breakfast! The most important meal we skip, especially when we are swamped with daily activities at work and other personal errands. Culinary expert Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover“ is back again with another scrumptious recipe that will save you prep time and looks promisingly appeasing for your next breakfast meal.

Ingredients

* 3 eggs

* Sliced bread

* cheese slices

* Butter

* 1tbsp onion powder

* 1tbsp garlic powder

* 1tbsp chicken seasoning

* 1tbsp cayenne pepper

*Dalgona Coffee*

* 2tbsp coffee

* 2tbsp sugar

* 2tbsp hot water

* 150g evaporated milk

Watch the vlog below: