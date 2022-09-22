Movies & TV
“Man Of God”, Deyemi Okanlawon & Tope Oshin Nominated for 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)
The Africa Film Academy has revealed the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominees. The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Kunle Afolayan‘s 2021 Netflix title “Swallow“, Bolanle Austen Peters‘ “Man of God” received the most nominations with 9, including nominations in categories like ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role,’ and ‘Best Achievement in Costume Design.’ Movies like “Jolly Roger” (Nigeria), “Tembele” (Uganda), “Surviving Gaza” (South Africa), “Tug of War” (Tanzania) and “Road to My Father’s Compound” (Ghana) also received multiple nominations.
Nominees for the 26 categories in which films were submitted came from all around the continent, and the 2022 list of nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers from all over the continent.
See the full list below:
Efere Ozako AMAA 2022 Award for Best Short film
- Enroute -Burkina Faso
- Al-Sit -Sudan Astel -Senegal
- A Lisbon Affair- Angola
- Mamadou – Equatorial Guinea
- Houminvi – Benin
- Men-tally- Nigeria
- Tender Threads – Morocco
Jubril Malafia AMAA 2022 Award for Best Animation
- On the Surface – Iceland
- Opal – Martinique
- Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire
- No Way Out – Uganda
- Skin Like Mine –USA
- PTD – Nigeria
Best Documentary
- Taamaden – Mali
- No Simple Way Home -Sudan
- The Last Shelter – Mali
- No U Turn – Nigeria
- Transaction – Zimbabwe
- Lobola, a Bride’s True Price?- South Africa
- Africa Moot – South Africa
- When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany
AMAA 2022 Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language
- Borga – Ghana
- Tug of War – Tanzania
- Tembele – Uganda
- Surviving Gaza – South Africa
- Alaise – Nigeria
- Medicine Man – Kenya
AMAA 2022 National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film
- Man of God
- Alaise
- Swallow
- Jolly Roger
- Almajiri
- Money Miss Road
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor
- Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga
- Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka’s Story
- Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle
- Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri
- Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza
- Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza
- Wale Ojo – A Song from the Dark
- Adjetey Annag – Borga
- Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene
- Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger
- Segun Arinze – Almajiri
- Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Lydia Forson – Borga
- Samke Makhoba Surviving Gaza
- Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow
- Siti Amina -Tug of War
- Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)
- Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God
- Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele
- Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger
- Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War
- Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza
- Eugene Boateng – Borga
- Deyemi Okanlawon – Swallow
- Akah Nnani- Man of God
- Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father’s compound
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Euodia Samson – Angeliena
- Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound
- Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
- Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele
- Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War
- Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the Dark
- Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave
- Eniola Akinbo – Swallow
AMAA 2022 Award for First Feature by a Director
- Uga Carlini – Angeliena
- York Fabian Raabe – Borga
- Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark
- Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Director
- Amil Sivji –Tug of War
- York-Fabian Raabe – Borga
- Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God
- Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza
- Uga Carlini – Angeliena
- Walter Banger – Jolly Roger
- Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle
- Morris Mugisha – Tembele
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Film
- Ayaanle – Somalia
- Jolly Roger – Nigeria
- Borga – Ghana
- Angeliena – South Africa
- Tug of War – Tanzania
- Man of God – Nigeria
- Surviving Gaza – South Africa
- Tembele – Uganda
AMAA 2022 Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad
- Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies
- Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road
- York Fabian Raabe- Borga
- Ogo Okpue – A song From the Dark
- Robert Peters – The Scar
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Short Film
- Contraband – USA
- Slow Pulse – USA
- Skin Like Mine – USA
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary
- The Rumba King – Peru
- Wade in the Water – USA
- The Sun Rises in the East – USA
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
- Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA
- The Sleeping Negro – USA
- Not To Forget – USA
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Production Design
- Tug Of War
- Underbelly
- Surviving Gaza
- Borga
- Swallow
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design
- Swallow
- Underbelly
- Tug of War
- Tembele
- Man of God
AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Make-up
- Jolly Roger
- A Song from The Dark
- Surviving Gaza
- Underbelly
- Angeliena
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Soundtrack
- Tembele
- Ayaanle
- Man of God
- Surviving Gaza
- Tug of War
- Almajiri
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
- Koi-Koi: the Myth
- Tug of War
- Borga
- Tinka’s Story
- Surviving Gaza
- Alaise
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Sound
- The Wave
- Surviving Gaza
- Swallow
- Tug of War
- Borga
- Tembele
AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Cinematography
- Tug of War
- Tembele
- Ayaanle
- Surviving Gaza
- Borga
- Road To My Father’s Compound
AMAA 2022 Award for Achievement in Editing
- Jolly Roger
- Angeliena
- Tug of War
- Borga
- Almajiri
- Man of God
AMAA 2022 Award for Achievement in Screenplay
- Road to My Father’s Compound
- Surviving Gaza
- Jolly Roger
- Tug of War
- Borga
- Tembele