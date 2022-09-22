“Man Of God”, Deyemi Okanlawon & Tope Oshin Nominated for 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

The Africa Film Academy has revealed the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominees. The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Kunle Afolayan‘s 2021 Netflix title “Swallow“, Bolanle Austen Peters‘ “Man of God” received the most nominations with 9, including nominations in categories like ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role,’ and ‘Best Achievement in Costume Design.’ Movies like “Jolly Roger” (Nigeria), “Tembele” (Uganda), “Surviving Gaza” (South Africa), “Tug of War” (Tanzania) and “Road to My Father’s Compound” (Ghana) also received multiple nominations.

Nominees for the 26 categories in which films were submitted came from all around the continent, and the 2022 list of nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers from all over the continent.

See the full list below:

Efere Ozako AMAA 2022 Award for Best Short film

Enroute -Burkina Faso

Al-Sit -Sudan Astel -Senegal

A Lisbon Affair- Angola

Mamadou – Equatorial Guinea

Houminvi – Benin

Men-tally- Nigeria

Tender Threads – Morocco

Jubril Malafia AMAA 2022 Award for Best Animation

On the Surface – Iceland

Opal – Martinique

Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire

No Way Out – Uganda

Skin Like Mine –USA

PTD – Nigeria

Best Documentary

Taamaden – Mali

No Simple Way Home -Sudan

The Last Shelter – Mali

No U Turn – Nigeria

Transaction – Zimbabwe

Lobola, a Bride’s True Price?- South Africa

Africa Moot – South Africa

When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany

AMAA 2022 Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

Borga – Ghana

Tug of War – Tanzania

Tembele – Uganda

Surviving Gaza – South Africa

Alaise – Nigeria

Medicine Man – Kenya

AMAA 2022 National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

Man of God

Alaise

Swallow

Jolly Roger

Almajiri

Money Miss Road

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor

Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga

Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka’s Story

Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri

Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza

Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza

Wale Ojo – A Song from the Dark

Adjetey Annag – Borga

Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene

Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger

Segun Arinze – Almajiri

Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Lydia Forson – Borga

Samke Makhoba Surviving Gaza

Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow

Siti Amina -Tug of War

Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God

Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele

Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger

Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War

Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza

Eugene Boateng – Borga

Deyemi Okanlawon – Swallow

Akah Nnani- Man of God

Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father’s compound

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Euodia Samson – Angeliena

Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele

Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War

Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the Dark

Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave

Eniola Akinbo – Swallow

AMAA 2022 Award for First Feature by a Director

Uga Carlini – Angeliena

York Fabian Raabe – Borga

Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark

Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Director

Amil Sivji –Tug of War

York-Fabian Raabe – Borga

Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God

Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza

Uga Carlini – Angeliena

Walter Banger – Jolly Roger

Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle

Morris Mugisha – Tembele

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Film

Ayaanle – Somalia

Jolly Roger – Nigeria

Borga – Ghana

Angeliena – South Africa

Tug of War – Tanzania

Man of God – Nigeria

Surviving Gaza – South Africa

Tembele – Uganda

AMAA 2022 Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad

Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies

Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road

York Fabian Raabe- Borga

Ogo Okpue – A song From the Dark

Robert Peters – The Scar

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Short Film

Contraband – USA

Slow Pulse – USA

Skin Like Mine – USA

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

The Rumba King – Peru

Wade in the Water – USA

The Sun Rises in the East – USA

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA

The Sleeping Negro – USA

Not To Forget – USA

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Production Design

Tug Of War

Underbelly

Surviving Gaza

Borga

Swallow

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design

Swallow

Underbelly

Tug of War

Tembele

Man of God

AMAA 2022 Award for Best Achievement in Make-up

Jolly Roger

A Song from The Dark

Surviving Gaza

Underbelly

Angeliena

AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Soundtrack

Tembele

Ayaanle

Man of God

Surviving Gaza

Tug of War

Almajiri

AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Koi-Koi: the Myth

Tug of War

Borga

Tinka’s Story

Surviving Gaza

Alaise

AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Sound

The Wave

Surviving Gaza

Swallow

Tug of War

Borga

Tembele

AMAA 2022 Best Achievement in Cinematography

Tug of War

Tembele

Ayaanle

Surviving Gaza

Borga

Road To My Father’s Compound

AMAA 2022 Award for Achievement in Editing

Jolly Roger

Angeliena

Tug of War

Borga

Almajiri

Man of God

AMAA 2022 Award for Achievement in Screenplay