Promotions
There’s so much to be Won in the Amaizing Day Cereal Back-to-School Promo | Get the Details
Amaizing Day Breakfast Cereal believes that every kid is amaizing at something, and it just takes some special individuals to help nurture it.
Asides from their parents, teachers also play a big role in this, hence as the kids go back to school, Golden Penny would like to celebrate them.
Share about the teacher who nurtures the ‘Amazing’ in your kids. Amaizing teachers deserve Amaizing gifts.
What makes a teacher Amaizing?
Patience? Dedication? Kindness? Empathy? Supportiveness? It’s all the above.
All little children have at least one amazing teacher and they would need your help identifying and rewarding them.
How to Get Your Child to Participate
- Kids should write an appreciative essay of not more than150 words to their favorite teacher(s), sharing how he or she has brought out the amazing in them.
- Kids are to take a picture of the written essay and upload it on their page and tag @gpamaizingdaycereal and their teachers.
- 20 Children and Teachers will stand a chance of winning Bumper Goodies each.
- Add #GoldenPennyAmaizingDayCereal to your post
Terms and Conditions for Participation:
- Follow @gpamaizingdaycereal.
- The essays must be handwritten not typed.
- Post the image of your essay on your Instagram feed
with these hashtags
#AmaizingDayBackToSchool
#BackToSchoolRewards
#AmaizingDayRewards
- Entries end on the 30th of September 2022
- Other terms and conditions apply.
Selection: Winning essays will be selected at the brand’s discretion based on creativity.
Method of Prize Collection: Winners will be announced on @gpamaizingdaycereal and DM
You can also shop here
To know more about the brand,
Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or on their website
Sponsored Content