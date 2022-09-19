Connect with us

Promotions

There’s so much to be Won in the Amaizing Day Cereal Back-to-School Promo | Get the Details

Inspired Promotions

To mark International Literacy Day 2022, TEP Centre reflects on the Journey so far

Promotions

Get to Know the main Characters in House of the Dragon Showing on Showmax

Promotions

LandWey introduces the Future City to create Sustainable Habitats in Lagos

Inspired Promotions

The Special Foundation aims to develop the Nigerian child through its Summer School Program

Promotions

ShortletHomes and Digital Landlords offer Notables Facts about Real Estate and Property Development

Promotions

Natures Gentle Touch at 25: A Lifestyle Movement Riding to Global Conquest | Read the Brand Story here

Promotions

Meet the Co-Founders of Jand2Gidi: Ujama Akpata and Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya

Promotions

Drive Your Ambition Season 2 is Here! Watch out for this Series by Under 40 CEOs & Mitsubishi

Inspired Promotions

Project Empower is empowering the Next Generation through Mentorship | Read More

Promotions

There’s so much to be Won in the Amaizing Day Cereal Back-to-School Promo | Get the Details

Published

1 day ago

 on


Amaizing Day Breakfast Cereal believes that every kid is amaizing at something, and it just takes some special individuals to help nurture it.
Asides from their parents, teachers also play a big role in this, hence as the kids go back to school, Golden Penny would like to celebrate them.

Share about the teacher who nurtures the ‘Amazing’ in your kids. Amaizing teachers deserve Amaizing gifts.

What makes a teacher Amaizing?
Patience? Dedication? Kindness? Empathy? Supportiveness? It’s all the above.
All little children have at least one amazing  teacher and they would need your help identifying and rewarding them.

How to Get Your Child to Participate

  • Kids should write an appreciative essay of not more than150 words to their favorite teacher(s), sharing how he or she has brought out the amazing in them.
  • Kids are to take a picture of the written essay and upload it on their page and tag @gpamaizingdaycereal and their teachers.
  •  20 Children and Teachers will stand a chance of winning Bumper Goodies each.
  • Add #GoldenPennyAmaizingDayCereal to your post

Terms and Conditions for Participation:

  • Follow @gpamaizingdaycereal.
  • The essays must be handwritten not typed.
  • Post the image of your essay on your Instagram feed
    with these hashtags
    #AmaizingDayBackToSchool
    #BackToSchoolRewards
    #AmaizingDayRewards
  • Entries end on the 30th of September 2022
  • Other terms and conditions apply.

Selection: Winning essays will be selected at the brand’s discretion based on creativity.

Method of Prize Collection: Winners will be announced on @gpamaizingdaycereal and DM

You can also shop here

To know more about the brand,
Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or on their website

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How to Filter Noise from Voice of Reasoning

BN Book Review: Gasp by Theresa Ebi Tobuyei | Review by The BookLady NG

Should Auctioning Off Traffic Offenders’ Cars Be a Thing?

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months
css.php