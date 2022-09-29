Connect with us

A Perfect Proposal In Santorini – Enjoy Glory & Goke’s #BNBling Moment

M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe share their Love Story as they cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

Sope & Kola’s Love Story Will Make You Smile! #ItSoKay2022

From the Friendzone to the Forever Zone! Toya & Cam’s Colourful Igbo Wedding Will Make Your Day

Bask in The Colours Of Love With Oreka & Teka’s Yoruba Trad

She Said Yes! Yolanda & Joel’s #BNBling Moment Will Make Your Day

Blessing & Stan Nze Share Highlights of their First Wedding Anniversary in New Vlog

Thanks to NYSC, Eunice & Ebuka are Set For The Aisle! #DoseofEE

Abimbola Craig's Dating Tips for People in Their 20s

Stan Nze and His Lolo Blessing Celebrate 1 Year of Bliss & Their Love Notes Have Us Smiling!

Finding “ever after” is always such a beautiful thing! Today, we’re drooling over lovebirds, Glory and Goke who have taken their love a notch higher and are now going down forever lane.

Glory got pleasantly surprised by the love of her life, Goke on a trip to Santorini, Greece. Now, who doesn’t love surprises, right? 😅 For Glory, it was beautiful petals and a dinner date for two, overlooking the most beautiful sights of nature. About 8 years after their love journey began, Goke went down on one knee and asked his baby to marry him. Of course, she said yes! Now, here we are taking in all the beauty of their sweet #BNBling moment and the picturesque view alongside.

Enjoy the beautiful proposal photos below.

 

Credits

Bride-to-be@thelifeofgloryy

