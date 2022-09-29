A Perfect Proposal In Santorini – Enjoy Glory & Goke’s #BNBling Moment

Finding “ever after” is always such a beautiful thing! Today, we’re drooling over lovebirds, Glory and Goke who have taken their love a notch higher and are now going down forever lane.

Glory got pleasantly surprised by the love of her life, Goke on a trip to Santorini, Greece. Now, who doesn’t love surprises, right? 😅 For Glory, it was beautiful petals and a dinner date for two, overlooking the most beautiful sights of nature. About 8 years after their love journey began, Goke went down on one knee and asked his baby to marry him. Of course, she said yes! Now, here we are taking in all the beauty of their sweet #BNBling moment and the picturesque view alongside.

Enjoy the beautiful proposal photos below.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @thelifeofgloryy