AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 417

Inspired

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

@chiomagoodhair
Outfit: @matopeda.atelier
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Photographer: @photokulture

@sharonooja
Dress @oobiuku
Makeup @anitabrows
Photography @bangraphy

@jhulesb
Dress @veekeejames_official

Bella @yvonnevictoria
Dress @xtrabrideslagos

@lisaomoridon
Dress @ericamoorebrand

@bimboademoye
Asooke @shadiat_alasooke
Photography @yomi.visuals

@jenni_frank
Dress @iuf_couture
Photography @__jade.Mary

Dress @faision_ville
Photography @spotless_media

@ms_leon

@iambisola
Dress @somobysomo

@___doyinsweets
Dress @styledbylayo

@itsbrianhenry

@iamadunniade
Dress @jeaneelcouture_official

@reniabina

@joselyn_dumas
Dress @epiphani_official
Photography @frozzensecondstudios

Photography @davidovuweddings

@lordvino

@iamenado

@sylvianduka

@iniedo
Dress @ericamoorebrand

Dress @lawlah_o

