It’s Happening! Twitter is Testing an “Edit Tweet” Feature

In a move that will definitely divide users into at least two sides, Twitter has announced that it’s testing an “Edit Tweet” feature, to, obviously, allow users edit a tweet after it has been posted.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

In a blog post on Thursday, Twitter announced that the feature is being testing by its team internally, and will soon be expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter wants users to “think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”

Here are 3 things you need to know about the Edit Tweet feature: