News
It’s Happening! Twitter is Testing an “Edit Tweet” Feature
In a move that will definitely divide users into at least two sides, Twitter has announced that it’s testing an “Edit Tweet” feature, to, obviously, allow users edit a tweet after it has been posted.
if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button
this is happening and you'll be okay
— Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022
In a blog post on Thursday, Twitter announced that the feature is being testing by its team internally, and will soon be expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter wants users to “think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”
Here are 3 things you need to know about the Edit Tweet feature:
- You’ll be able to edit your tweet a few times within a 30 minutes period after publication.
- Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to make it clear that the original tweet has been modified.
- Edited tweets will also show you their “Edit History” with past versions of the tweet when you tap the label