Connect with us

News

It's Happening! Twitter is Testing an "Edit Tweet" Feature

Events News

Hayat Kimya unveils two New Essential Products at an Exclusive Launch Event

News

Island BlockParty Presents... Omah Lay | Saturday, August 20th

News

Applications are now Open for Ashinaga Africa Initiative's Scholarship for Orphaned Students

News

Watch Khalid share his thoughts on Hermes' decision to put him up for eviction & relationship with Daniella

News

New Music: L.A.X - Para

Music News

Here's What Kizz Daniel Had to Say About his Tanzanian Show | WATCH

Movies & TV News Nollywood

Mo Abudu, Lola Shoneyin & Kenneth Gyang Pay Tribute to Director Biyi Bandele Following His Passing

Inspired News

Congratulations to Nigeria's Ese Brume on Breaking the Commonwealth Games Record Twice!

Inspired News

#CommonwealthGames2022: Goodness Nwachukwu Breaks World Record Twice in Discus

News

It’s Happening! Twitter is Testing an “Edit Tweet” Feature

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

In a move that will definitely divide users into at least two sides, Twitter has announced that it’s testing an “Edit Tweet” feature, to, obviously, allow users edit a tweet after it has been posted.

In a blog post on Thursday, Twitter announced that the feature is being testing by its team internally, and will soon be expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter wants users to “think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”

Here are 3 things you need to know about the Edit Tweet feature:

  • You’ll be able to edit your tweet a few times within a 30 minutes period after publication.
  • Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to make it clear that the original tweet has been modified.
  • Edited tweets will also show you their “Edit History” with past versions of the tweet when you tap the label

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season
css.php