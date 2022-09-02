Check Out this Epic Scene featuring Jimmy Odukoya & Viola Davis from “The Woman King”

With this exciting scene with the award-winning Viola Davis, Nollywood star Jimmy Odukoya is teasing the release of his first Hollywood film, “The Woman King.”

The forthcoming film also stars John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and Angelique Kidjo, and will be released on September 16, 2022.

According to Variety, the film is described as “The story of Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.”

