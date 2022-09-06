BN TV
Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong talk about the importance of communication in relationships on “The Other Corner with The Nzes”
The dynamic duo, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Nze are joined by Daniel Etim-Effiong and Toyosi Etim-Effiong on this new episode of “The Other Corner with the Nzes.”
The Effiongs talked about communication between couples from a different angle. Their relationship experience over the years has taught them how to communicate their emotions and correct their spouse.
Watch the video below: