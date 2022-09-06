Connect with us

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong talk about the importance of communication in relationships on "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

WATCH Giddyfia discuss His Famous 'square', Fave HMs & Life in the #BBNaija House

Diana talks Relationship with Giddyfia, #BBNaija Housemates & Plans After the Show

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan feat. Nathaniel Bassey - YHWH

How long should the talking stage go on? Watch this episode of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

We Love How Pastor Blessed Surprised Wife Mercy Chinwo On Her Birthday | Watch

#BNxBBNaija7: Get to Know Modella a Little More in this "10 Questions With... " Episode

Anthill Studios to premiere animated web series "League Of Orishas" on September 11 | Watch the official teaser

Watch Episode 5 (Season 2) of TNC Africa's "Little Black Book" on BN TV

All the Spectacular Performances at #The15thHeadies | Watch

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The dynamic duo, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Nze are joined by Daniel Etim-Effiong and Toyosi Etim-Effiong on this new episode of  “The Other Corner with the Nzes.”

The Effiongs talked about communication between couples from a different angle. Their relationship experience over the years has taught them how to communicate their emotions and correct their spouse.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

