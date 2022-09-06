Adesua Etomi-Wellington Receives Doctor of Arts Honour from Alma Mater, University of Wolverhampton

Connect with us

Inspired

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has been awarded a Doctor of Arts honorary degree by the University of Wolverhampton for her outstanding contribution to arts and culture.

The University of Wolverhampton confers honorary degrees to people who have made significant contributions to their area of expertise.

She studied drama and performance at the University of Wolverhampton, graduating with first-class honours in 2009. “My experience at Wolverhampton was literally life-changing – it is the foundation upon which my career has been built,” she stated about her time at her alma mater.

“When I enrolled on my course in 2006 I was not confident at all. There is a silent confidence in that comes as a result of being informed and being knowledgeable. I was taught to believe in my natural abilities but also put those abilities to good use. I was taught that talent is great but you need to be hard working to achieve. This award is very humbling for me and I hope that it inspires prospective and current students to pursue careers in the creative industries.”

Watch the video below:

