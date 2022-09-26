From the Friendzone to the Forever Zone! Toya & Cam’s Colourful Igbo Wedding Will Make Your Day

When love happens, all your fears dissipate and the joy that it brings is simply unrivalled! Today, we’re basking in the sweetness that love brings, thanks to Toya and Cam.

The lovebirds met in school and even though there was an attraction, they agreed on being just friends. But there’s something about love – when it is time, no zone can stop it! And so, the two went on from the friend zone to the lovers’ zone. Now, it’s the “happy ever after” zone and we’re absolutely elated for them.

They tied the knot in a colourful Igbo traditional wedding with family and friends present to share in their joy. Toya was such an exquisite Igbo bride in her 3 looks and Cam came through repping the culture as well. The joy and love are so evident in these photos, they will make your day.

Enjoy Toya and Cam’s beautiful trad wedding photos and love story below.





Their love story as shared by Toya:

Cam & I met in the most unconventional way, we knew that God had a plan for us. It wasn’t a fairytale, it wasn’t rainbows and roses always, but even through the tough times, we stayed loyal to each other, we were intentional and we committed everything to the Lord. It didn’t feel “too good to be true”, it felt too God to let go.

We met at school. We were both not focusing on getting into relationships. We had both recently dedicated our lives to the Lord and felt like any sort of romantic relationship would be premature and a distraction. We were intentional and knew that we would not date anyone if the goal wasn’t marriage. We chose to stay friends. We grew fond of each other very quickly and realized we were selling ourselves short by keeping each other in the “friend zone”, so Cam asked me to be his girlfriend!

Let’s head over to Cam and his squad!

That’s how our story began. Everything in between and up until now is a testament to God’s faithfulness and glory in our lives. This relationship was built on a lot of prayers, intentionality, and sweeeeet love!

All the butterflies from the first look…











Now, it’s time for the ceremony. First, let’s take in the beauty of this decor…



















Let the ceremony begin!







































The celebration continues…

Here comes the bride!







Toya and Cam absolutely slaying the Ankara look for their third appearance…









Make way for the couple of the moment!









It’s celebration all the way!











Credits

Bride @toyanozara ⁣

Groom @_camm1k ⁣

Photography @photosbyreem ⁣

Planner @celebrationeventsmgmt ⁣

Videography @ziggy.on.the.lens ⁣

Trad Decor @mmmdecors ⁣

MC @ebuka ⁣

⁣Bride’s Makeup @makeupbyyllke ⁣

Hairstylist @_arthurhair_⁣

Bridesmaids Makeup @shakara_designs | @ nikzybeauty | @nickkiwaksbeauty | @heriecolorzmakeupartisry_ | @katibisignature

Bridal Stylist @style_by_ruvero ⁣

Groom Stylist @maiatafo ⁣

George fabrics @george_by_ ruverodesigns ⁣

Navy Blue Outfit @somobysomo ⁣

Rose Gold Outfit @emaginebybukola ⁣

Ankara Outfit @veekeejames_official ⁣

Auto Gele @chygele⁣

Hand fans @nicacorals_and_ accessories ⁣

Beads @beadzbyz ⁣

Jewellery @bellezaaccessories_⁣

DJ @djdamiger ⁣

Trad Cake @arniecakes⁣

Flooring @ottawadancefloors