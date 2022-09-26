Connect with us

From the Friendzone to the Forever Zone! Toya & Cam's Colourful Igbo Wedding Will Make Your Day

Bask in The Colours Of Love With Oreka & Teka’s Yoruba Trad

She Said Yes! Yolanda & Joel’s #BNBling Moment Will Make Your Day

Blessing & Stan Nze Share Highlights of their First Wedding Anniversary in New Vlog

Thanks to NYSC, Eunice & Ebuka are Set For The Aisle! #DoseofEE

Abimbola Craig's Dating Tips for People in Their 20s

Stan Nze and His Lolo Blessing Celebrate 1 Year of Bliss & Their Love Notes Have Us Smiling!

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong talk about the importance of communication in relationships on "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

This Photo of Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike is Super Cute 😍

From the Friendzone to the Forever Zone! Toya & Cam’s Colourful Igbo Wedding Will Make Your Day

Published

7 hours ago

 on

When love happens, all your fears dissipate and the joy that it brings is simply unrivalled! Today, we’re basking in the sweetness that love brings, thanks to Toya and Cam.

The lovebirds met in school and even though there was an attraction, they agreed on being just friends. But there’s something about love – when it is time, no zone can stop it! And so, the two went on from the friend zone to the lovers’ zone. Now, it’s the “happy ever after” zone and we’re absolutely elated for them.

They tied the knot in a colourful Igbo traditional wedding with family and friends present to share in their joy. Toya was such an exquisite Igbo bride in her 3 looks and Cam came through repping the culture as well. The joy and love are so evident in these photos, they will make your day.

Enjoy Toya and Cam’s beautiful trad wedding photos and love story below.


Their love story as shared by Toya:

Cam & I met in the most unconventional way, we knew that God had a plan for us. It wasn’t a fairytale, it wasn’t rainbows and roses always, but even through the tough times, we stayed loyal to each other, we were intentional and we committed everything to the Lord. It didn’t feel “too good to be true”, it felt too God to let go.

We met at school. We were both not focusing on getting into relationships. We had both recently dedicated our lives to the Lord and felt like any sort of romantic relationship would be premature and a distraction. We were intentional and knew that we would not date anyone if the goal wasn’t marriage. We chose to stay friends. We grew fond of each other very quickly and realized we were selling ourselves short by keeping each other in the “friend zone”, so Cam asked me to be his girlfriend!

Let’s head over to Cam and his squad!

That’s how our story began. Everything in between and up until now is a testament to God’s faithfulness and glory in our lives. This relationship was built on a lot of prayers, intentionality, and sweeeeet love!

All the butterflies from the first look…





Now, it’s time for the ceremony. First, let’s take in the beauty of this decor…









Let the ceremony begin!



















The celebration continues…

Here comes the bride!



Toya and Cam absolutely slaying the Ankara look for their third appearance…




Make way for the couple of the moment!




It’s celebration all the way!





Credits

Bride @toyanozara ⁣
Groom @_camm1k ⁣
Photography @photosbyreem ⁣
Planner @celebrationeventsmgmt
Videography @ziggy.on.the.lens ⁣
Trad Decor @mmmdecors ⁣
MC @ebuka ⁣
Bride’s Makeup @makeupbyyllke ⁣
Hairstylist @_arthurhair_
Bridesmaids Makeup @shakara_designs | @nikzybeauty | @nickkiwaksbeauty | @heriecolorzmakeupartisry_ | @katibisignature
Bridal Stylist @style_by_ruvero ⁣
Groom Stylist @maiatafo ⁣
George fabrics @george_by_ruverodesigns ⁣
Navy Blue Outfit @somobysomo ⁣
Rose Gold Outfit @emaginebybukola ⁣
Ankara Outfit @veekeejames_official ⁣
Auto Gele @chygele
Hand fans @nicacorals_and_accessories ⁣
Beads @beadzbyz ⁣
Jewellery @bellezaaccessories_
DJ @djdamiger ⁣
Trad Cake @arniecakes
Flooring @ottawadancefloors

