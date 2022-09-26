BNxBBNaija7: Chizzy is the Last HOH for the #BBNaija Level Up Season!

The BBNaija housemates took part in the final HOH challenge for this Level Up this week (10).

The housemates were required to build a tower with items provided in a basin. 2 HMs with the tallest towers (after 5mins) will move to the 2nd stage – a quiz about Nigeria.

The two Riders, Chizzy and Rachel, had the tallest towers.

Time for the Quiz game. Reminds me of primary/secondary school quiz and all the rave about “bonus” marks. This should be interesting.@TECNOMobileNG #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNTECNO #BBNaijaxTECNO — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 26, 2022

Chizzy is not even attempting any question. Who be this guy?! 😂😂#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 26, 2022

This quiz is so funny! 😂😂 And the fact that they are both riders. So, nothing affects them.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 26, 2022

“In the land of the blind, a one-eyes man will be the leader. And tonight, the Head of House winner is Chizzy” – Biggie 😂😂@TECNOMobileNG #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNTECNO #BBNaijaxTECNO — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 26, 2022

Chizzy picked Rachel as his companion in the HOH bedroom. Both Riders!

Adekunle, Daniella, Bryann, Chichi, Bella, and Phyna made it to the Top 6