Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Chizzy is the Last HOH for the #BBNaija Level Up Season!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Dotun talks prepping for the BBNaija show, friendship with Deji & plans for the future | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Very Much Like Royalty for the Penultimate #BBNaija Level Up Live Show

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Groovy, Sheggz & Hermes take a Bow from the Show

Movies & TV Scoop

Week 9 in the #BBNaija House was Filled with Tension as Alliances were Formed & Friendships Tested | Here's a Recap

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Movies & TV

"The BBNaija house opens you up and makes you vulnerable" - Allysyn | #BNxBBNaija7

BN TV Movies & TV

From why she auditioned for the show to how she handles rejection... Watch #BBNaija's Doyin tell it all

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: Doyin reveals why she's referred to as the house therapist

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch this Fun Episode of '10 Questions With…' #BBNaija's Chomzy

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: Chizzy is the Last HOH for the #BBNaija Level Up Season!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The BBNaija housemates took part in the final HOH challenge for this Level Up this week (10).

The housemates were required to build a tower with items provided in a basin. 2 HMs with the tallest towers (after 5mins) will move to the 2nd stage – a quiz about Nigeria.

The two Riders, Chizzy and Rachel, had the tallest towers.

Chizzy picked Rachel as his companion in the HOH bedroom. Both Riders!

Adekunle, Daniella, Bryann, Chichi, Bella, and Phyna made it to the Top 6 and if you love any of them, help them win the show by voting. Click here to find out how to vote.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: My Top 9 Hacks For Overcoming Fear

Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events

Dienye Diri: What Type of Web Hosting Does your Business Need?
css.php