Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Korede Azeez's Short Film "Adieu, Salut" Set to Debut on Netflix!

BN TV Movies & TV

Let Eloswag show you his many talents in this fun interview | #BNxBBNaija7

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"I went to the #BBNaija house for the prize… there wasn’t a second option" - Chomzy says in Exclusive Interview with BellaNaija

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Chizzy is the Last HOH for the #BBNaija Level Up Season!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Dotun talks prepping for the BBNaija show, friendship with Deji & plans for the future | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Very Much Like Royalty for the Penultimate #BBNaija Level Up Live Show

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Groovy, Sheggz & Hermes take a Bow from the Show

Movies & TV Scoop

Week 9 in the #BBNaija House was Filled with Tension as Alliances were Formed & Friendships Tested | Here's a Recap

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Movies & TV

"The BBNaija house opens you up and makes you vulnerable" - Allysyn | #BNxBBNaija7

Movies & TV

Korede Azeez’s Short Film “Adieu, Salut” Set to Debut on Netflix!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Cinema Kpatakpata, the production company behind the critically acclaimed films “Confusion Na Wa” and “Lost Cafe,” is working on “Adieu, Salut,” a short film set to debut on Netflix. The project is written and directed by Korede Azeez. It is one of six winners of the Netflix and UNESCO African Folktales Reimagined Competition, and the only one from Nigeria and the rest of West Africa.

At the time of the announcement of winners in March, Ben Amadasun, Netflix Director of Content in Africa, said that thousands of entries were whittled down to 21 and then six. “It’s evident that Africa is filled with amazing storytelling talent that is ready to share their different perspectives and celebrate Africa’s rich culture and heritage,” he noted. “Congratulations to the winners—and to emerging filmmakers who didn’t make it, we urge you to continue your passion for telling African stories.”

“Adieu, Salut” is a lo-fi sci-fi story about a young girl who fights for control over her fate. Set in the not-so-distant future where everyone but the people of a small Fulani village uploaded themselves into a virtual world, the plot unfolds in a familiar but different world.

According to Azeez;

The film was the product of thoughts I had held for some time, so when Netflix made the call for entries last year, it wasn’t too difficult finding the right material to form the basis of my reimagined folktale. I submitted my entry, I got the email months later, and here we are.

I’m looking forward to viewers’ reactions after Adieu, Salut debuts. It’s wonderful to be able to make a statement through the magical medium of film, especially on such a big platform as Netflix. This story is dear to me and I hope the audience loves it as much as I do.

In producing the film, Kenneth Gyang, founder of Cinema Kpatakpata and the acclaimed director behind EbonyLife Studios‘ “Blood Sisters” and “Oloture,” said he was looking to give Azeez’s story “the care it deserved”, adding that post-production of the film is ongoing at Cinema Kpatakpata’s facility in Nigeria and finishing will be done in South Africa.

Korede is a talented writer and Adieu, Salut is a remarkable project. Cinema Kpatakpata has a slate of films to be produced over the next year and we are incredibly proud to have Korede’s film with Netflix as part of our exciting lineup.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How a Small Steel Box is Changing the Lives of These Women in Rural Ghana

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: My Top 9 Hacks For Overcoming Fear

Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events
css.php