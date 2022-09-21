Yimika & Muyiwa’s White Wedding is a Beautiful Way to Begin Your Day!

If you asked us to describe love in one word, we would say, “divine”. There are so many other beautiful words to describe the phenomenon called love. But beyond description, we’ve also got tons of examples. Today, we get to take in love through the eyes of Yimika and Muyiwa.

Remember the lovebirds who met at a mutual friend’s graduation? If you don’t, you should catch up here. The two have now gone down forever lane and can’t contain our excitement! Yimika and Muyiwa said “I do” at the altar, with friends, family and loved ones present to share in their joy.

#theMaYtrimony white wedding was so many shades of beautiful, and as you scroll, you’ll agree with us. Yimika was such an exquisite bride, and Muyiwa came through dapper too. Everything about this wedding has us drooling and appreciating the beauty of love.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

Now, let’s take it to church!

It’s Mr and Mrs now!

It’s reception O’clock!

Let the party begin!

The magic of the first dance…

Time to cut the cake…

After the show, comes the after-party and Yimika sure knows how to slay!

Bringing on the groove!

Credits

Bride @ymk.atelier

Groom @muyiwatubi

Photography @emmanuellaphotosgallery

Planner @2706events

Decor @saraoevents

Bridal Stylist @lavish_bridal

Makeup @zainabazeez

Hair @ferdinandshair

Bouquet @adelasflowers

Dress @imadeduso_bridal

Videography @otusally