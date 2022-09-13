Connect with us

Events

Yvonne Ofodile Conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Icons Award in Ghana

Events

Nigeria’s Female Birmingham 2022 Medallists were celebrated at the “She is Greatness” Dinner

Events

Catch all the Thrills and Fun at the 2022 Bolè Festival in Port Harcourt

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya, Lizzo & Lee Jung-jae Make History at 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | See Winners List

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at "The Woman King" Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Events Promotions

Here’s how the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) Press Conference went down

Events Movies & TV Scoop

How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

Events

Prime Video Nigeria premieres "The Rings of Power" in Style at its Celebrity Watch Parties

Events Scoop

Danai Gurira will host the Global Citizen Festival in Accra on September 24

Events

Catch the Major Highlights from the Social Innovators Program and Awards 2022 by Leap Africa

Events

Yvonne Ofodile Conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Icons Award in Ghana

Published

2 hours ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s leading business executives and the Managing Director at Zetile Oil and Gas, Yvonne Chioma Ofodile, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) from the Myles Leadership University. Yvonne, who is also the Founder/Executive Director of 360 Woman Africa, was honored in recognition of her incredible track record of excellent performance in service to humanity.

According to the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor of Myles Leadership University, the honorary Ph.D. is due to Yvonne’s “immense contribution to business and human capital development as well as the socio-economic stands in Nigeria and beyond”.

It soon became a double celebration as she received an African Icon Award for her innovative and impact-driven leadership in women and youth development, coaching, and business growth through 360 Woman Africa – a women’s leadership and enterprise development non-profit.

“I cannot fully express my gratitude for this incredible honor bestowed on me. To be recognized is one thing, but to be recognized for the work you love and the work you do comes with a heightened level of fulfillment.” said an elated Yvonne in her speech thanking the University and the Governing Council.

She dedicated the degree to her teams at Zetile Group and 360 Woman Africa, including friends and family who believed and stood by her throughout the years. Yvonne challenged others to think big ideas and dream big, “The time has come to act, and that time is now,” she encouraged.

She also used the opportunity to call for increased inter and intra-border collaborative work and trade for the good of everyone. The event, which was held in Ghana, welcomed guests such as government representatives from Ghana, sector and industry heads, and MD/CEOS of conglomerates.

A UK-certified life coach and award-winning young business leader, Yvonne Chioma Ofodile has 12 years of combined professional experience. She is well versed in human resources, business development and strategy, commercial/haulage sales and marketing, leadership, and personal growth. She currently serves as the Managing Director at Zetile Oil and gas, an integrated downstream Oil and Gas distribution and marketing company. In addition, she is the CEO of Zetile Stores, a fast-growing supermarket chain based in Lekki Lagos, Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story
css.php