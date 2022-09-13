Yvonne Ofodile Conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Icons Award in Ghana

One of Nigeria’s leading business executives and the Managing Director at Zetile Oil and Gas, Yvonne Chioma Ofodile, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) from the Myles Leadership University. Yvonne, who is also the Founder/Executive Director of 360 Woman Africa, was honored in recognition of her incredible track record of excellent performance in service to humanity.

According to the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor of Myles Leadership University, the honorary Ph.D. is due to Yvonne’s “immense contribution to business and human capital development as well as the socio-economic stands in Nigeria and beyond”.

It soon became a double celebration as she received an African Icon Award for her innovative and impact-driven leadership in women and youth development, coaching, and business growth through 360 Woman Africa – a women’s leadership and enterprise development non-profit.

“I cannot fully express my gratitude for this incredible honor bestowed on me. To be recognized is one thing, but to be recognized for the work you love and the work you do comes with a heightened level of fulfillment.” said an elated Yvonne in her speech thanking the University and the Governing Council.

She dedicated the degree to her teams at Zetile Group and 360 Woman Africa, including friends and family who believed and stood by her throughout the years. Yvonne challenged others to think big ideas and dream big, “The time has come to act, and that time is now,” she encouraged.

She also used the opportunity to call for increased inter and intra-border collaborative work and trade for the good of everyone. The event, which was held in Ghana, welcomed guests such as government representatives from Ghana, sector and industry heads, and MD/CEOS of conglomerates.

A UK-certified life coach and award-winning young business leader, Yvonne Chioma Ofodile has 12 years of combined professional experience. She is well versed in human resources, business development and strategy, commercial/haulage sales and marketing, leadership, and personal growth. She currently serves as the Managing Director at Zetile Oil and gas, an integrated downstream Oil and Gas distribution and marketing company. In addition, she is the CEO of Zetile Stores, a fast-growing supermarket chain based in Lekki Lagos, Nigeria.

