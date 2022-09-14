Connect with us

Events

Guinness Smooth hosted the Big Brother Naija Housemates to a Fun Retro Party | See Photos

Events

ICYMI: Here's what went down at the Monkey Shoulder’s PressPlay Concert

Events

Yvonne Ofodile Conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree and African Icons Award in Ghana

Events

Nigeria’s Female Birmingham 2022 Medallists were celebrated at the “She is Greatness” Dinner

Events

Catch all the Thrills and Fun at the 2022 Bolè Festival in Port Harcourt

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya, Lizzo & Lee Jung-jae Make History at 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | See Winners List

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at "The Woman King" Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Events Promotions

Here’s how the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) Press Conference went down

Events Movies & TV Scoop

How Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu Showed Up & Showed Out for “The Woman King” World Premiere at #TIFF22

Events

Prime Video Nigeria premieres "The Rings of Power" in Style at its Celebrity Watch Parties

Events

Guinness Smooth hosted the Big Brother Naija Housemates to a Fun Retro Party | See Photos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday… Ladies and gentlemen, if you were able to complete that the right way whether mentally or out loud, we are happy to announce that you are officially a member of the Guinness Smooth tribe, because there ain’t no party like a Guinness Smooth party because a Guinness Smooth party we don’t bother nobody!

Guinness Smooth was live at the Big Brother house once again on September 10th, 2022, turning up retro style with the smooth and easy-going housemates at the Guinness Smooth “Retro” party. Safe to say, there were no housemates sitting in the corner, dulling. The party was all shades of lit from the start till the very end.

Housemates created a playlist with throwback hits that followed bumper to bumper all night long in their stunningold school outfits, spotlighting their creativity and unique sense of expression. From the afro hairstyles, with their dark shades on, to the bootcut jeans, the housemates complimented each other’s style, ultimately creating a never-to-forget party experience.

The Guinness Smooth Retro party was a true celebration of fun, creativity and expression with premium beer, Guinness Smooth. With this, Guinness Smooth welcomed the housemates to the brighter side of life. Join your favorite BBNaija housemates at the brighter side with GuinnessSmooth and let your first sip be Smooth!

See photos below

18+. Drink Responsibly

#BBNaijaGuinnessSmooth #GuinnessSmoothNG

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22′ Edition Is…

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline

Dennis Isong: Knowing the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investment in Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner
css.php