ICYMI: Here’s what went down at the Monkey Shoulder’s PressPlay Concert

On Saturday, September 10th, Monkey Shoulder, a blended malt whisky born to challenge conventions, did exactly that with its Made for Mixing Press Play Concert at The Good Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos. The brand delivered a perfect fusion of playfulness and a premium beach concert experience, treating guests to an array of thrilling activities.

The venue was transformed into an adult playground adorned with orange motifs, orange-themed balloons, and decorations, as well as aesthetically-pleasing backgrounds that made for picture-perfect moments. It was a star-studded event with the likes of Mercy, Cross, Liquorose, Timini, Poco Lee, Alex Unusual, Enioluwa, Ike, and a host of other media personalities in attendance. VJ Adams got guests hyped on the orange carpet and had them looking forward to what the evening had in store.

Here’s a recap of everything you missed out on at the Monkey Shoulder Press Play concert:

Press Play Buttons: To set the stage, guests were treated to a Make-It-Monkey dance experience between two teams—Team Liquorose and Team Poco Lee. Participants of both teams showcased incredible dance moves in the hopes of winning the prize money of N1,000,000. Team Poco Lee eventually triumphed, with his team member Gbemisola Ogunleye (@Gbhemmy__) going home a million naira richer! Adding to the playful experiential elements were the intergalactic heroes from the popular Hollywood movie Transformers. These giant Autobots – Bumblebee and Optimus Prime delighted guests with their mechanical dance moves. The game zone was a crowd fave as guests linked up and participated in thrilling games like Jenga, FIFA, and pool tables. The silent disco was the perfect opportunity for guests who wanted to enjoy their very own private concert.

Made for Mixing Experience: What is a Press Play concert without Monkey Shoulder cocktails? To demonstrate the different ways whisky may be enjoyed, a variety of delicious complimentary cocktails were given to guests to enjoy perfectly sumptuous finger foods, including grills and small chops. The Press Play marketplace was also a hit as guests had a slew of unpretentious food options to select from.

Fire Dance/Breathing Performance: The international dancers “lit” up the night and had guests transfixed by their artistic fire-manipulating dancing moves, fire-eating, and fire-breathing skills. When they were not doing that, they moved through the crowd so effortlessly on stilts, which had the crowd gazing in wonderment.

Live Performances: These exceptional DJs – DJ TTB, DJ Gigi Jasmine, Commissioner DJ Wysei, and DJ Obi held it down on the decks and thrilled the crowd with great music that had everyone dancing non-stop. Vector waxed lyrically, wowing the audience with his performance, which was shortly followed by other guest artists and major names in the industry like Magixx, TI Blaze, Crayon, and Ladipoe. They all had the audience grooving to their hit songs all night long, with Teni’s riveting performance bringing the evening to a close.

The energy at the Monkey Shoulder Press Play concert was next to none, and we cannot wait for the next experience!

Monkey Shoulder is a Scotch malt whisky created for maximum approachability; made to be mixed, it is to be enjoyed responsibly by people under the age of 18 years.

