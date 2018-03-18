BellaNaija

#BBNaija: Anto EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House

18.03.2018

Big Brother Naija never disappoints when it comes to a Live Show and tonight has been no different. From superstar performances, Evictions and all the usual glitz and glam, tonight was a night to remember.

The housemates have started playing the game individually and tonight, Anto was evicted from the Big Brother Naija House. It was a thrilling and emotional 90 minutes.

Everyone bid her a beautiful farewell and he, she, they exited the House with grace.

What was your favourite moment of tonight’s Live Show?

