The third season of #BBNaija has had twists after twists, but this week’s is probably the craziest we’ve ever seen.

During the live eviction show, host Ebuka revealed already evicted housemates will get a chance to return to the house.

Fans get to vote in 2 of their favourite evicted housemates back into the house to play for the money.

Of course, Twitter went wild!

While the twist has left most excited, others are not so happy about it.

