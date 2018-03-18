Kanye West & Drake reportedly working on New Collaboration

There have been reports that rapper Kanye West is working on a new album and has Drake on one of the tracks.

TMZ is however hinting that their collaboration could be something bigger as they both took a huge crew with them to Amangani Luxury Hotel in Wyoming under different aliases.

Sources tell TMZ that the duo’s crew brought along a ton of audio and recording equipment, which leads us to believe that whatever they’re cooking up is bound to be massive.

We can’t wait to see what it is. Kanye West is also working with other top acts like Travis Scott, The Dream, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Nas and more on the album.