Kiss Daniel releases sequel to Music Video for “4Dayz” | Watch on BN

Kiss Daniel continues his search for the right one in this sequel to the Sesan directed video 4Dayz.

Watch the first part here and let us know which one you prefer in the comment section.

Hit Play below!

  • Shannaro March 18, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Ah please are you sure this guy is dating Chidinma what kind chemistry be this. The love interest is a killer

    Love this! 2 Reply
