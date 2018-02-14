BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Video: Kiss Daniel – 4Dayz

14.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Afro-pop singer Kiss Daniel presents a Valentine’s Day special to his fans with the video to his latest single, 4Dayz.

The video, directed by Sesan was shot in Lagos, Nigeria; it starts with Kiss Daniel, adorned in beautiful African print, being approached by a guest to sing for a girl at a party. Kiss Daniel then goes on to deliver 4Dayz to the excitement of the couple in his unique style as he sings,

Girl I am loving you ‘4 dayz’, Anytime you call my name e be like I dey craze.

The video ends on a romantic note as the couple exit the party together. It is in sync with this season of love and one worth watching.

Watch the video below:

1 Comments on New Video: Kiss Daniel – 4Dayz

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija