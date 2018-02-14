New Video: Kiss Daniel – 4Dayz

Afro-pop singer Kiss Daniel presents a Valentine’s Day special to his fans with the video to his latest single, 4Dayz.

The video, directed by Sesan was shot in Lagos, Nigeria; it starts with Kiss Daniel, adorned in beautiful African print, being approached by a guest to sing for a girl at a party. Kiss Daniel then goes on to deliver 4Dayz to the excitement of the couple in his unique style as he sings,

Girl I am loving you ‘4 dayz’, Anytime you call my name e be like I dey craze.

The video ends on a romantic note as the couple exit the party together. It is in sync with this season of love and one worth watching.

Watch the video below:

