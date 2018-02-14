“Baby check under my shiny black shoe”: Timi Dakolo’s cheeky #ValentinesDay Message to his Wife Busola

Singer Timi Dakolo has sent his wife Busola Dakolo a cheeky message on his Instagram, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.

Dakolo shared her photo and asked that she look under his shoe for ₦2000 with which she should spoil herself. He wrote:

BECAUSE IT’S VALENTINE’S DAY.. BABY CHECK UNDER MY BLACK SHINY SHOE..THE LEFT LEG,YOU WILL SEE 2K NAIRA.. SPOIL YOURSELF..IF POSSIBLE BRING BACK A LITTLE CHANGE BUT IF YOU CAN’T I WILL UNDERSTAND,REMEMBER WE CAN’T BE SPENDING TOO MUCH,WE HAVE 3 CHILDREN AND SCHOOL FEES DON’T PLAY AROUND LEKKI . MY VALENTINE @busoladakolo.. HAVE A BLAST AND DON’T FORGET TO WEAR YOUR WEDDING RING O..INFACT GREET EVERYBODY WITH YOUR LEFT HAND ON YOUR FOREHEAD..

See the post below: