“Baby check under my shiny black shoe”: Timi Dakolo’s cheeky #ValentinesDay Message to his Wife Busola

14.02.2018 at By 9 Comments

Timi & Busola Dakolo

Singer Timi Dakolo has sent his wife Busola Dakolo a cheeky message on his Instagram, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.

Dakolo shared her photo and asked that she look under his shoe for ₦2000 with which she should spoil herself. He wrote:

BECAUSE IT’S VALENTINE’S DAY.. BABY CHECK UNDER MY BLACK SHINY SHOE..THE LEFT LEG,YOU WILL SEE 2K NAIRA.. SPOIL YOURSELF..IF POSSIBLE BRING BACK A LITTLE CHANGE BUT IF YOU CAN’T I WILL UNDERSTAND,REMEMBER WE CAN’T BE SPENDING TOO MUCH,WE HAVE 3 CHILDREN AND SCHOOL FEES DON’T PLAY AROUND LEKKI . MY VALENTINE @busoladakolo.. HAVE A BLAST AND DON’T FORGET TO WEAR YOUR WEDDING RING O..INFACT GREET EVERYBODY WITH YOUR LEFT HAND ON YOUR FOREHEAD..

See the post below:

9 Comments on “Baby check under my shiny black shoe”: Timi Dakolo’s cheeky #ValentinesDay Message to his Wife Busola
  • Nina February 14, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Really Nice Timi!!!! Happy Val to you & yours!!!

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Radiant February 14, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Hahahahaha @ left hand on your forehead. Happy Valentines day, everyone.

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • John Matilda February 14, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Lol!!!.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Red February 14, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    When I see all CAPS, I read it in the voice of a screaming person.. Timi, stop screaming! Lolll. Happy Valentine’s day.

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • Ottawa queen February 14, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      He’s a CAPtain!!

      Love this! 28
  • BlueEyed February 14, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    These guys stay doing the most on social media 🙄…yea we get it already, stop tryna over sell…….All this and then we’d still hear of his infidelity..smh

    Love this! 35 Reply
    • Fizzy February 14, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      Goan sit down debbie downer.

      Love this! 72
    • Yellow sun February 17, 2018 at 7:08 am

      Did he cheat with you?
      He’s doing the most because he wished his wife happy val……egbadun

      Love this! 19
  • wifematerial February 14, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Not funny.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  Post a comment

