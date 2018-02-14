“Baby check under my shiny black shoe”: Timi Dakolo’s cheeky #ValentinesDay Message to his Wife Busola

Singer Timi Dakolo has sent his wife Busola Dakolo a cheeky message on his Instagram, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.
Dakolo shared her photo and asked that she look under his shoe for ₦2000 with which she should spoil herself. He wrote:
BECAUSE IT’S VALENTINE’S DAY.. BABY CHECK UNDER MY BLACK SHINY SHOE..THE LEFT LEG,YOU WILL SEE 2K NAIRA.. SPOIL YOURSELF..IF POSSIBLE BRING BACK A LITTLE CHANGE BUT IF YOU CAN’T I WILL UNDERSTAND,REMEMBER WE CAN’T BE SPENDING TOO MUCH,WE HAVE 3 CHILDREN AND SCHOOL FEES DON’T PLAY AROUND LEKKI . MY VALENTINE @busoladakolo.. HAVE A BLAST AND DON’T FORGET TO WEAR YOUR WEDDING RING O..INFACT GREET EVERYBODY WITH YOUR LEFT HAND ON YOUR FOREHEAD..
See the post below:
Really Nice Timi!!!! Happy Val to you & yours!!!
Hahahahaha @ left hand on your forehead. Happy Valentines day, everyone.
Lol!!!.
When I see all CAPS, I read it in the voice of a screaming person.. Timi, stop screaming! Lolll. Happy Valentine’s day.
He’s a CAPtain!!
These guys stay doing the most on social media 🙄…yea we get it already, stop tryna over sell…….All this and then we’d still hear of his infidelity..smh
Goan sit down debbie downer.
Did he cheat with you?
He’s doing the most because he wished his wife happy val……egbadun
Not funny.