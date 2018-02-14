BellaNaija

“A hundred hearts will be too few to carry my love for you” – Mercy Johnson Okojie celebrates Husband on #ValentinesDay

14.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

"A hundred hearts will be too few to carry my love for you" - Mercy Johnson Okojie celebrates Husband on Valentine's Day - BellaNaija

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has on her Instagram wished her husband Odi Okojie a happy Valentine’s Day.

Sharing a photo of the two of them on her Instagram, she wrote:

A Hundred Hearts Will Be Too Few To Carry My Love For You. 😍😍😍Happy Vals Day @princeodiokojie 😘😘😘 Happy Vals Day Friends and What are your plans?
My own plenty ooo with My kids on Break😆😅and looking at me like “na we and you today”😃😃😃

See the post below:

Photo Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie

  • Nina February 14, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Congrats girl!!!!! Happy Val to you & yours……

    Love this! 21 Reply
