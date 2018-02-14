BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

K’Ola shares tips on “How to Be a Side Chick” on a New Episode of ‘K’Ola’s Korner’ | Watch on BN TV

14.02.2018 at By 8 Comments

Media personality K’Ola is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel, K’Ola’s Korner. In this vlog, she shares a few tips on how to be the perfect side chick.

She says:

In this day and age, monogamy seems to be overrated, and the side chick phenomenon is taking over. As more and more girls find themselves in the side chick position; the question now becomes “How To Be A Side Chick?” K’Ola takes a funny yet informative stance as she answers all your side chick questions and needs.

Watch

8 Comments on K’Ola shares tips on “How to Be a Side Chick” on a New Episode of ‘K’Ola’s Korner’ | Watch on BN TV
  • KFAM February 14, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Im sorry but this is the most usless topic EVER!!
    Why would you teach someone how to be a side chick?
    Would you teach someone how to take your husband/boyfriend..
    I’m not even sure why girls are even askig these questions
    -you should be asking how to prepare yourself to get a husband and keep him, not how to take someone else’s….

    Love this! 51 Reply
    • Didi February 16, 2018 at 7:25 am

      My dear don’t be offended.

      Being a side chick has definitely become a KSF (key success factor). Take a look at all the past and present side chicks who are doing well now vs. the un-side chicks who are still struggling.

      Some reknowned successful side chicks are Toke Makinwa, Freda Francis, Eni Lawani, etc even some media tycoon

      Some un-re known not-very-successful UN-side chicks are Bisi Fadele, Dora Offiah, Efosa Igbinoba etc

      Notice how the last names are unknown people… Yes, that’s cos they were and are not side chicks. So there success stories are not recognized because they only live within their means and respect themselves.

      Love this! 12
  • KFAM February 14, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I’m sorry but this is the most useless topic EVER!!
    Why would you teach someone how to be a side chick?
    Would you teach someone how to take your husband/boyfriend..
    I’m not even sure why girls are even asking these questions
    -you should be asking how to prepare yourself to get a husband and keep him, not how to take someone else’s….useless

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • mela February 14, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Bellanaija you mustn’t post everything.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Ree February 15, 2018 at 6:05 am

    Funny!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • ree February 15, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I thought you should be teaching us on reasonable topics. Most useless topic I’ve read recently.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz February 15, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    How to be a side chick? What is this world turning into. Why would I want to be a side chick? Why not how to be a wife

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Queen D February 22, 2018 at 1:07 am

    I am surprise that you guys are not picking up on sarcasm on this video. She is not teaching or glorying being a side chick if anything she is giving you reasons why you should not be a side chick.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija