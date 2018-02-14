K’Ola shares tips on “How to Be a Side Chick” on a New Episode of ‘K’Ola’s Korner’ | Watch on BN TV

Media personality K’Ola is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel, K’Ola’s Korner. In this vlog, she shares a few tips on how to be the perfect side chick.
She says:
In this day and age, monogamy seems to be overrated, and the side chick phenomenon is taking over. As more and more girls find themselves in the side chick position; the question now becomes “How To Be A Side Chick?” K’Ola takes a funny yet informative stance as she answers all your side chick questions and needs.
Watch
Im sorry but this is the most usless topic EVER!!
Why would you teach someone how to be a side chick?
Would you teach someone how to take your husband/boyfriend..
I’m not even sure why girls are even askig these questions
-you should be asking how to prepare yourself to get a husband and keep him, not how to take someone else’s….
My dear don’t be offended.
Being a side chick has definitely become a KSF (key success factor). Take a look at all the past and present side chicks who are doing well now vs. the un-side chicks who are still struggling.
Some reknowned successful side chicks are Toke Makinwa, Freda Francis, Eni Lawani, etc even some media tycoon
Some un-re known not-very-successful UN-side chicks are Bisi Fadele, Dora Offiah, Efosa Igbinoba etc
Notice how the last names are unknown people… Yes, that’s cos they were and are not side chicks. So there success stories are not recognized because they only live within their means and respect themselves.
I’m sorry but this is the most useless topic EVER!!
Why would you teach someone how to be a side chick?
Would you teach someone how to take your husband/boyfriend..
I’m not even sure why girls are even asking these questions
-you should be asking how to prepare yourself to get a husband and keep him, not how to take someone else’s….useless
Bellanaija you mustn’t post everything.
Funny!
I thought you should be teaching us on reasonable topics. Most useless topic I’ve read recently.
How to be a side chick? What is this world turning into. Why would I want to be a side chick? Why not how to be a wife
I am surprise that you guys are not picking up on sarcasm on this video. She is not teaching or glorying being a side chick if anything she is giving you reasons why you should not be a side chick.