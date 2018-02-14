K’Ola shares tips on “How to Be a Side Chick” on a New Episode of ‘K’Ola’s Korner’ | Watch on BN TV

Media personality K’Ola is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel, K’Ola’s Korner. In this vlog, she shares a few tips on how to be the perfect side chick.

She says:

In this day and age, monogamy seems to be overrated, and the side chick phenomenon is taking over. As more and more girls find themselves in the side chick position; the question now becomes “How To Be A Side Chick?” K’Ola takes a funny yet informative stance as she answers all your side chick questions and needs.

