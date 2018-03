This year’s edition of the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) –Β an annual conglomerate of film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences – is currently holding in Texas, USA.

So far, two Nigerian artists have performed at the event namely Adekunle Gold & Seyi Shay. The former having performed twice already to global appreciation.

See photos below:

Watch some videos below:

A post shared by AG (@adekunlegold) on Mar 16, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

A post shared by AG (@adekunlegold) on Mar 17, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

Photo Credit: @adekunlegold/@iamseyishay/@onetribemag