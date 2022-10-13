Connect with us

Music

Tems, Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML & Wizkid Nominated for 2022 American Music Awards | See Full List

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Looked Incredibly Chic in Red at the Alexander McQueen SS23 Fashion Show

Music Scoop

Tems Nominated for 2022 MTV EMA Best New Artist

Music Promotions

Eno Michael releases Her Third Album – The Baptism (Part 1) | Listen Here

Music

New Video: Iyanya - One Side

BN TV Music

Watch Blaqbonez cosplay Wizkid, Ayra Starr & Asake in "Back in Uni" music video

Music

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Susu' drops New Music & Video titled "Too Much"

Music Scoop

New Music Coming? DJ Khaled & Burna Boy Spotted Together in the Studio

BN TV Music

New Video: BNXN - In My Mind

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Johnny Drille - How Are You (My Friend)

Music

Tems, Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML & Wizkid Nominated for 2022 American Music Awards | See Full List

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The 2022 American Music Awards is on the way!

The finest names in the music industry are going to be recognised for their hit-making achievements on November 20, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

And we have the official list of nominees.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, Tems, and Fireboy DML are the first artists to be nominated for the Favorite Afrobeats Artist category. Tems has four nominations, including Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for Future‘s “Wait For U,” and Favorite R&B Song for “Essence.”

Bad Bunny has the most nominations, with eight, in categories like Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and others. Behind him are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, all of whom have been nominated for six awards this year.

Click here to vote.

See the full list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, “We Don’t
Talk About Bruno”
Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake and Tems, “WAIT FOR U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “STAY”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneksin
OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele, “Easy On Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “STAY”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “WAIT FOR U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé, “BREAK MY SOUL”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, JOSE
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x KAROL G, “MAMIII”
KAROL G, “PROVENZA”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin'”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson
for KING & COUNTRY
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music
Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK
BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php