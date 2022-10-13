Tems, Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML & Wizkid Nominated for 2022 American Music Awards | See Full List

The 2022 American Music Awards is on the way!

The finest names in the music industry are going to be recognised for their hit-making achievements on November 20, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

And we have the official list of nominees.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, Tems, and Fireboy DML are the first artists to be nominated for the Favorite Afrobeats Artist category. Tems has four nominations, including Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for Future‘s “Wait For U,” and Favorite R&B Song for “Essence.”

Bad Bunny has the most nominations, with eight, in categories like Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and others. Behind him are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, all of whom have been nominated for six awards this year.

See the full list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, “We Don’t

Talk About Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “WAIT FOR U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “STAY”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones