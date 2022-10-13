Tiwa Savage Looked Incredibly Chic in Red at the Alexander McQueen SS23 Fashion Show

Tiwa Savage has positioned herself as a style star to watch in the fashion industry. Be it during concerts, fashion shows or on the red carpet, the afrobeat sensation makes it her duty to keep her sartorial choices top-notch.

Yesterday, at the Alexander McQueen SS23 fashion show held at Old Royal Naval College in London, Tiwa showed up in a stunning asymmetric red leather trench coat from the fashion brand. She rocked it with a pair of black ankle boots featuring metallic vamps.

Tiwa accentuated the look by pairing it with dark sunnies, silver accessories and a matching knuckle clutch purse. Per usual, her makeup was immaculate, featuring her signature lip combo and perfectly defined brows. Her long wavy hair completed the look.