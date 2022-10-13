Music
Tems Nominated for 2022 MTV EMA Best New Artist
MTV has announced the nominees for the MTV EMA 2022, which will celebrate the best of the best in international music from the previous year.
Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tems was nominated in the Best New Artist category along with acts like Seventeen, Gayle, Baby Keem, and Dove Cameron, among others. Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Tems, and Ayra Starr have been nominated for Best African Act, along with Ghanaian fast-rising Hip Hop artist Black Sherif, South African artist Musa Keys, and Tanzanian singer Zuchu.
Harry Styles has the most nominations with seven, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video. Taylor Swift comes in second with six nominations. Nicki Minaj and Rosalia have five nominations each, and they are both up for Best Song and Best Artist.
The MTV EMA 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome. The ceremony will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries on November 13. This year marks the sixth time Germany has hosted the event.
See the complete list below:
BEST SONG:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”
BEST VIDEO:
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
BEST ARTIST:
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
BEST LIVE:
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW:
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP:
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BEST LATIN:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP:
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK:
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE:
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B:
Chlöe
Giveon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
ROSALÍA – “MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)”
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
VIDEO FOR GOOD:
Ed Sheeran – “2step (feat. Lil Baby)”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Sam Smith – “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
BIGGEST FANS:
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH:
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:
BLACKPINK – “The Virtual” | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox