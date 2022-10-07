Blaqbonez Collaborates With Jae5 For A New Single “Back In Uni” | Listen

Chocolate City signee, Blaqbonez has collaborated with international music producer Jae5 to release a new single tagged “Back In Uni.” The single is the lead single from Blaqbonez’s upcoming sophomore studio album “Young Preacher.”

The new single paints a picture of a young man who has previously led a promiscuous life. It begins with the exciting line “All the hearts I broke in Lekki, Only God fit protect me.”

Listen to the new single here.