From School Friends to Lovers! See Hamsy & Azunda’s Pre-wedding Shoot

They started out as good friends and their love for each other led to a beautiful relationship. Though in different locations, their love grew stronger. Today, their lovely pre-wedding photos remind us that nothing can come between true love. Hamsy and Azunda look smitten in their photos and we bet you will love them as much as we do.

How we met

By the bride, Hamsy

We met in 2011 at KNUST Ghana and we were just friends. Over time, our friendship got deeper and we started a long-distance relationship in 2017.

Distance had nothing on us, it only made us get stronger because all we could do was communicate! We knew we were made for each other so we got engaged on Christmas Day in 2019. We made the perfect team- against distance, time, and everything in between and we pulled through. Stronger and more in love than we’ve ever been! Now it’s #IntoTheWood

Credits

Bride @hamsybiu

Planner: @oraventss

Photography @save_a_shotweddings

Makeup @mz_weezzy

Black dress @ama_rosow