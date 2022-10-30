Connect with us

Weddings

From School Friends to Lovers! See Hamsy & Azunda's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's Your Rundown Of All The Goodness From This Week

Weddings

Watch The Fun Moments From Jennifer & Tunde's Beautiful Wedding

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 421

Weddings

From Besties To Lovers - Enjoy #AkinAndTheBee Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

Toyosi And Emmanuel's Facebook Banter Brought Them Together - See Their Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Weddings

Alice & Kingsley Had The Perfect Destination Wedding in Athens - Enjoy Their Beautiful Photos

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Take In The Sweetness Of Olamide & Paul’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Tutor To Lover – It’s Time To #MeetTheWilsons22

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 420

Weddings

From School Friends to Lovers! See Hamsy & Azunda’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

3 hours ago

 on

They say when love is meant to be, nothing can stop it. For Hamsy and Azunda distance could not compare to the love they shared, it only made their love stronger.

They started out as good friends and their love for each other led to a beautiful relationship. Though in different locations, their love grew stronger. Today, their lovely pre-wedding photos remind us that nothing can come between true love. Hamsy and Azunda look smitten in their photos and we bet you will love them as much as we do.

Enjoy their lovely photos and love story below.


How we met
By the bride, Hamsy

We met in 2011 at KNUST Ghana and we were just friends. Over time, our friendship got deeper and we started a long-distance relationship in 2017.

Distance had nothing on us, it only made us get stronger because all we could do was communicate! We knew we were made for each other so we got engaged on Christmas Day in 2019. We made the perfect team- against distance, time, and everything in between and we pulled through. Stronger and more in love than we’ve ever been! Now it’s #IntoTheWood

Credits

Bride @hamsybiu
Planner: @oraventss
Photography @save_a_shotweddings
Makeup @mz_weezzy
Black dress @ama_rosow

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php