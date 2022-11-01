Thanks To Marian’s Cousin, Marian and Ray Are Sailing Forever

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We love it when friends and family’s matchmaking skills yield beautiful results such as #MariansRayOfSunshine.  Marian and Ray are sailing forever and it is all thanks to Marian’s cousin.

Ray’s university colleague, who happened to be Marian’s cousin, introduced them to each other and that was the start of their beautiful love journey. Now, Marian and Ray are doing this forever and they are blessing our day with lovely pre-wedding photos.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.


How we met
By the bride, Marian:

Raynold was a university colleague of my cousin, Ivy. Ivy always tells Raynold to get married but he always said he hasn’t found the one yet. According to him, finding a woman who checks all his boxes was hard.

And my cousin said “ I have a cousin who checks all these criteria but a little crazy and enjoys the soft life, so be ready to spoil her bad”. He replied, “real men stunt through their women”.  Well, here we are now!

 

Credits

Bride @afia_stylish
Groom @raynoldopoku
Planner @sproutaffair
Photography @jema_photography
Videography @blaqeyeconceptgh

