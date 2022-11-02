Every Piece In The Rivini FW23 Collection by Rita Vinieris Captures Modern Elegance

Every bride-to-be has her taste in style and fashion and this often reflects in the choice of a wedding dress. Whatever the choice may be, every bride deserves a perfect dress, and there certainly is a perfect dress for every bride.

Top fashion brand, Rita Vinieris has released her latest bridal collection RIVINI FW 2023. This collection is an inspiration to every chic bride. With 12 beautiful pieces in this collection, we are certain you will find your ideal dress. This collection is made up of a range of versatile and sophisticated styles with a blend of textured fabrics.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

GOLDEN HOUR. Inspired by that moment of daytime before sunset when magical moments emerge and refractive beauty is illuminated. The modern radiance of Fall 2023 is captured by an array of Italian silks, liquid shimmer, hand-painted tulle, and sprinkles of pearls. The harmonious balance of majestic and architectural silhouettes ignites lucid dreaming. Stay golden. xoxo Rita

Check out the collection below.

LOOK 1 – PALMER

Strapless ballgown in liquid shimmer satin with draped bodice, exposed boning detail accented with pearl buttons and detachable petal sleeves

LOOK 2 – LENNON

Strapless sheath with draped plunging-V bodice, buttons down back and detachable pearl beaded sleeves

LOOK 3 – EMBERLY

Sweetheart fit and flare 3D floral gown with tulle open back and pearl buttons

LOOK 4 – TINSLEY

Diaphanous strapless v-neckline beaded ballgown with exaggerated lace detachable sleeves

LOOK 5 – CHARLI

Long sleeve beaded floral lace sheath with deep-V neckline and pearl buttons down back

LOOK 6 – BRINLEY

Velvet ribbon detailed corset bodice with faux overskirt in silk textured jacquard with exposed boning detail at back

LOOK 7 – KENNEDY

Deep-V corset fit & flare with draped bodice and empire midriff accented with a couture bow and button-down back

LOOK 8 – LOLA

2-piece mock-neck long-sleeve crop top and high-waisted pencil skirt accented with back bow detail

LOOK 9 -TEAGAN

Enchanting ballgown in pearl lace with plunging V-neckline, pockets and couture back bow

LOOK 10 – HEIDI

Chantilly 3D lace mock-neck long-sleeve sheath with a keyhole back and pearl buttons

LOOK 11 – ROWAN

Sculpted corset gown with plunging back and dramatic voluminous overskirt train

LOOK 12 – RAELYN

Majestic hand-painted tulle corset ballgown with liquid shimmer accent and voluminous detachable sleeves

Credits

Design Brand: @ritavinieris