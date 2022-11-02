Weddings
Every Piece In The Rivini FW23 Collection by Rita Vinieris Captures Modern Elegance
Every bride-to-be has her taste in style and fashion and this often reflects in the choice of a wedding dress. Whatever the choice may be, every bride deserves a perfect dress, and there certainly is a perfect dress for every bride.
Top fashion brand, Rita Vinieris has released her latest bridal collection RIVINI FW 2023. This collection is an inspiration to every chic bride. With 12 beautiful pieces in this collection, we are certain you will find your ideal dress. This collection is made up of a range of versatile and sophisticated styles with a blend of textured fabrics.
Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:
GOLDEN HOUR. Inspired by that moment of daytime before sunset when magical moments emerge and refractive beauty is illuminated. The modern radiance of Fall 2023 is captured by an array of Italian silks, liquid shimmer, hand-painted tulle, and sprinkles of pearls. The harmonious balance of majestic and architectural silhouettes ignites lucid dreaming. Stay golden. xoxo Rita
Check out the collection below.
LOOK 1 – PALMER
Strapless ballgown in liquid shimmer satin with draped bodice, exposed boning detail accented with pearl buttons and detachable petal sleeves
LOOK 2 – LENNON
Strapless sheath with draped plunging-V bodice, buttons down back and detachable pearl beaded sleeves
LOOK 3 – EMBERLY
Sweetheart fit and flare 3D floral gown with tulle open back and pearl buttons
LOOK 4 – TINSLEY
Diaphanous strapless v-neckline beaded ballgown with exaggerated lace detachable sleeves
LOOK 5 – CHARLI
Long sleeve beaded floral lace sheath with deep-V neckline and pearl buttons down back
LOOK 6 – BRINLEY
Velvet ribbon detailed corset bodice with faux overskirt in silk textured jacquard with exposed boning detail at back
LOOK 7 – KENNEDY
Deep-V corset fit & flare with draped bodice and empire midriff accented with a couture bow and button-down back
LOOK 8 – LOLA
2-piece mock-neck long-sleeve crop top and high-waisted pencil skirt accented with back bow detail
LOOK 9 -TEAGAN
Enchanting ballgown in pearl lace with plunging V-neckline, pockets and couture back bow
LOOK 10 – HEIDI
Chantilly 3D lace mock-neck long-sleeve sheath with a keyhole back and pearl buttons
LOOK 11 – ROWAN
Sculpted corset gown with plunging back and dramatic voluminous overskirt train
LOOK 12 – RAELYN
Majestic hand-painted tulle corset ballgown with liquid shimmer accent and voluminous detachable sleeves
Credits
Design Brand: @ritavinieris