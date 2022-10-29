Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's Your Rundown Of All The Goodness From This Week

Weddings

Watch The Fun Moments From Jennifer & Tunde's Beautiful Wedding

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 421

Weddings

From Besties To Lovers - Enjoy #AkinAndTheBee Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

Toyosi And Emmanuel's Facebook Banter Brought Them Together - See Their Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Weddings

Alice & Kingsley Had The Perfect Destination Wedding in Athens - Enjoy Their Beautiful Photos

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Take In The Sweetness Of Olamide & Paul’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Tutor To Lover – It’s Time To #MeetTheWilsons22

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 420

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Halloween Party to The Aisle! Take in all the Beauty of Ore & Esi's Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s Your Rundown Of All The Goodness From This Week

Published

6 hours ago

 on

We believe love stories are beautiful and everyone deserves a piece of them. It’s been raining sweetness and love at BellaNaija Weddings all week and we can’t get enough of it. If you missed it, don’t feel too bad – we’ve got you covered!

This week came with a truckload of sweetness with weddings, proposals, and wedding inspirations. You already know with us, it’s all the good stuff.  Here’s a rundown of all the fun we’ve had this week. Click on each title link to enjoy more on each feature.

Have a fabulous weekend.

It’s #FandS22! Fatima & Sadiq’s Wedding Dinner Will Make Your Day

10 Years After Bimpe & Akin’s Meet Cute, It’s #AkinAndTheBee

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!

BN Book Review: Epe Principle by Azeez Amida | Review by The BookLady NG

Help CWEENS FCT’s Safe Harbour Initiative (SHI) Rehabilitate More Survivors of Sexual Violence Via DonateNG

BN Book Review: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover | Review by Oladimeji A.A

Ariyike Olayiwola: Leaving Behind the Fatphobia Culture
css.php