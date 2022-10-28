Watch The Fun Moments From Jennifer & Tunde’s Beautiful Wedding

Wedding moments are beautiful and should be cherished. Today, we get to enjoy these moments from Jennifer and Tunde’s wedding.

Gorgeous Ghanaian bride, Jennifer said “I Do” to her Nigerian prince charming, Tunde. They had an outdoor ceremony and it was simply beautiful. It was a smooth mix of Nigerian and Ghanaian elements to make their day special. The Caribbean vibes were also hard to miss!

Jennifer made a beautiful bride in her stylish dress and Tunde looked good in his white tux. This wedding simply depicts luxury, fun and style. They had an interesting wedding reception and everyone sure had a good time. You’ll definitely love everything about Jennifer and Tunde’s wedding.

Enjoy the beautiful wedding video below.

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings