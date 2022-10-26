Connect with us

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 421

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

@mimundochacha

Dress @Omalified
Photographer @photo_klassik
Make up @everything_flashy
Gele @omiigele

Photography @toniegrapher

Dress @akela_stitches_

@elvia_john
Makeup @glambyglowree
Gele @glambyglowree
Outfit @rigaworld

Dress @divaz__couture
Makeup @art_by_duchess

@sodotun
Dress @ysi_afrik

@nana_aisha1

@folaranmihawa
Dress @adeisha.ng

Photography : @jideoketonadephotography
Dress: @moesatelier
MUA: @glambytola
Gele: @eminence_mez

@beautytukura Dress – @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup – @revysbeauty
Photography – @felixcrown

@liloaderogba
Photography @thesamuelabati

@_oluchi

@liloaderogba

Belle: @mobabs.ood @mobabs.oodstyling
Dress: @ateni.ng

Kids!

Mummy @anuoluwa_04
Outfit @tianariwayo
Makeup @dbeautymogul
Hair @hairwaysbytomimanuel
Photographer @mimikreationz_studioz

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

