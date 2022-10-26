From Besties To Lovers – Enjoy #AkinAndTheBee Pre-wedding Photos

Bimpe was in her cousin’s neighborhood and decided to make use of his restroom – so she went over to his place. Here, she met his friend who turned out to be Akin. A friendship soon began and this has now led to a beautiful happy ever-after journey. Their beautiful love story and pre-wedding photos are sure to make your day.

Enjoy their photos and love story below.



How we met

By the groom, Akin:

We met almost a decade ago and it couldn’t have been better timing. I had just finished from the University of Lagos and she came visiting from London. I lived in an apartment with one of her family members who was actually my best friend at the time. That particular day, she was desperate for the restroom and happened to be in the area, so she decided to use that opportunity to say hello to her family and also use our restroom. It just happened that I was the only one in the house that day. The moment I saw her, I just knew I wanted to be part of her life forever.

We became very good friends and when she went back to London we spoke on the phone every day. I wasn’t surprised when we became best friends, She was always in my corner no matter the circumstance. We spent the first 7 years just being really good friends and while we both went through different painful relationships we still kept our friendship intact. Bee was really concerned about ruining the beautiful friendship we had spent these years building if we date and it doesn’t work out.

On one of her trips to Lagos, we started speaking on a more serious level about the possibilities of dating and how we were going to make it work considering the distance and all. We spoke about our boundaries and ground rules to avoid making the same mistakes we had made in previous relationships. When we finally decided to date, it was the best decision we ever made. Everything has been organic since then and we continue to grow in love and friendship every day. I know people feel like marrying your best friend is more of a dream but we made it real! We’ve never felt so positive and certain of our future as we feel now.

Credits

Bride: @bimpe.og

Groom: @akinogunbiyi

Photography: @awgzzz