From Besties To Lovers - Enjoy #AkinAndTheBee Pre-wedding Photos

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 421

Toyosi And Emmanuel's Facebook Banter Brought Them Together - See Their Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Alice & Kingsley Had The Perfect Destination Wedding in Athens - Enjoy Their Beautiful Photos

Take In The Sweetness Of Olamide & Paul’s Pre-Wedding Photos

From Tutor To Lover – It’s Time To #MeetTheWilsons22

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 420

From Halloween Party to The Aisle! Take in all the Beauty of Ore & Esi's Wedding

60 Years and I Still Do! See Robenia & John’s Heartwarming Vow Renewal

It’s 5 Beautiful Years of Love for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

8 hours ago

Love can be spontaneous. One random moment in life can lead to something extraordinary and magical. This will always be one of the most beautiful things about love.  Bimpe and Akin’s love story began with one nature’s call.

Bimpe was in her cousin’s neighborhood and decided to make use of his restroom – so she went over to his place. Here, she met his friend who turned out to be Akin. A friendship soon began and this has now led to a beautiful happy ever-after journey. Their beautiful love story and pre-wedding photos are sure to make your day.

Enjoy their photos and love story below.


How we met
By the groom, Akin:

We met almost a decade ago and it couldn’t have been better timing. I had just finished from the University of Lagos and she came visiting from London. I lived in an apartment with one of her family members who was actually my best friend at the time. That particular day, she was desperate for the restroom and happened to be in the area, so she decided to use that opportunity to say hello to her family and also use our restroom. It just happened that I was the only one in the house that day. The moment I saw her, I just knew I wanted to be part of her life forever.

We became very good friends and when she went back to London we spoke on the phone every day. I wasn’t surprised when we became best friends, She was always in my corner no matter the circumstance. We spent the first 7 years just being really good friends and while we both went through different painful relationships we still kept our friendship intact. Bee was really concerned about ruining the beautiful friendship we had spent these years building if we date and it doesn’t work out.

On one of her trips to Lagos, we started speaking on a more serious level about the possibilities of dating and how we were going to make it work considering the distance and all. We spoke about our boundaries and ground rules to avoid making the same mistakes we had made in previous relationships. When we finally decided to date, it was the best decision we ever made. Everything has been organic since then and we continue to grow in love and friendship every day. I know people feel like marrying your best friend is more of a dream but we made it real! We’ve never felt so positive and certain of our future as we feel now.

 

Credits

Bride@bimpe.og
Groom@akinogunbiyi
Photography@awgzzz

 

 

