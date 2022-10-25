Connect with us

Toyosi And Emmanuel's Facebook Banter Brought Them Together - See Their Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Love at first sight certainly exists and  Toyosi and Emmanuel’s love journey is perfect proof of this.

The lovebirds had shared mutual acquaintances for years before eventually meeting online, where a friendly conversation began. From Facebook to a perfect first date of banter and laughter… Toyosi and Emmanuel fell in love and it’s been sweet ever since! Now, the two are set to say “I do”. You’ll certainly love their pre-wedding photos.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story as shared by Toyosi below.


How we met
By the bride, Toyosi

After years of living and growing up in the same city, having mutual acquaintances and friends, our paths never crossed and as faith would have it, it had to happen all the way in the UK. Our first conversation started online on a Monday and through our “banters” and getting to know each other, we realised we weren’t exactly complete strangers.

We had been Facebook friends and also had a few mutual acquaintances. We met up the Friday of the same week and dare we say, it was love at first sight. We had a feeling about what our journey would entail from our first meeting. We walked around London bridge and got some snacks at the borough market, and sat close to the bridge for a long time just talking and having lots of laughs.

We saw again the next day on a Saturday, went to Buckingham palace, ate and talked some more. We started dating officially the next Wednesday – the best decision ever! Got engaged exactly a year and 1 month later and here we are getting married soon. We couldn’t have asked for better! It is exactly as God wanted it for us.

 

Credits

Bride-to-be@toyosim_
Groom-to-be@emgraphixx
Planner@lh_events
Photography@jideoketonadephotography

